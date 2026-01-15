Nonprofit MMI: Record Debt Levels and Housing Costs Continue to Strain Household Budgets Entering 2026

STAFFORD, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New client data from nonprofit Money Management International (MMI) reveals continued financial strain across households, driven by record unsecured debt levels, rising housing costs, and other expenses.

In 2025, MMI clients carried an average unsecured debt of $32,600, up 5% from 2024, with December setting a new record as average unsecured debt reached $33,000 and a median balance of $24,000.

MMI’s findings reflect broader national concern about household debt. A recent Bankrate Financial Outlook Survey found that many Americans enter 2026 worried about their ability to manage credit card balances and absorb higher living costs, even when incomes are rising. The survey highlights persistent anxiety across generations about debt and housing affordability.

“When income increases are matched dollar-for-dollar by rising expenses, households don’t get ahead, they fall further behind,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations at MMI. “What we’re seeing is sustained financial pressure, not short-term overspending.”

Key Financial Trends Impacting Consumers

Debt Levels at Record Highs

Average unsecured debt among new clients climbed 5% in 2025, exceeding $32,600 .

in 2025, exceeding . December marked the highest average unsecured debt recorded by MMI.

Income Gains Offset by Rising Costs

Average monthly net income increased 5%, but monthly expenses rose at the same rate, limiting households’ ability to pay down debt.

Housing Costs Accelerate Financial Strain

Overall housing costs increased 10% year over year.

Homeowners: up 11%, averaging $2,180 per month

Renters: up 8%, averaging $1,400 per month

Debt and Counseling Trends by Generation (2025 Data)

Generation YoY Counseling Growth Avg. Unsecured Debt YoY Debt Increase Generation Z 37% $16,100 4% Millennials 6% $32,000 7% Generation X 1% $39,100 7% Baby Boomers -9% $34,000 6%

Growing Demand for Credit Counseling

Credit counseling volume rose for the fourth consecutive year, indicating continued financial stress.

Referrals to MMI from ChatGPT increased sixfold during 2025, indicating more consumers are using generative AI to manage debt and explore repayment options.

Gen Z Seeking Help Earlier

Clients ages 18–28 represent the fastest-growing group seeking counseling, with a 37% year-over-year increase.

While Gen Z carries lower balances than older generations, their average unsecured debt increased 4% in 2025.

“These generational trends align with what we’re seeing nationally,” Nitzsche added. “Younger adults are seeking help earlier, while older generations continue to carry higher balances amid rising non-discretionary costs.”

Steps Consumers Can Take Now

MMI encourages consumers to take proactive steps to regain control of their finances in 2026:

1. Take Inventory

Review all balances, interest rates, and financial obligations to understand where you stand.

2. Look for Small Adjustments

Temporary reductions in discretionary spending can create room for debt repayment. Cardholders who ask their creditors for a lower interest rate are often successful.

3. Avoid Getting Comfortable with Debt

Debt can feel unavoidable, but delaying action often increases long-term financial pressure.

4. Seek Trusted Guidance

MMI offers free credit counseling and debt repayment solutions to help consumers create realistic, sustainable plans.

“Debt doesn’t mean failure, it means it’s time for a plan,” Nitzsche said. “And the earlier people seek help, the more options they have.”

