Fluence Supplies Energy Storage Technology for BrightNight and Cordelio Power's 1,200 MWh Pioneer Storage Project in Arizona

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today announced it will supply its advanced Gridstack Pro™ energy storage solution for the Pioneer Clean Energy Center. The project, located in Yuma County, Arizona, is being developed by BrightNight, a leading next-generation power and digital infrastructure company, and its joint venture partner, Cordelio Power, an independent power producer operating across the United States and Canada.

The Pioneer Clean Energy Center pairs a 300 MW ac solar facility with a 300 MW / 1,200 MWh battery energy storage system to provide firm, on-demand capacity to support Arizona’s fast-growing electricity needs. Operating under a long-term tolling agreement, the facility is expected to significantly bolster local grid reliability and help mitigate peak demand challenges within the regional load pocket.

“Pioneer will deliver reliable, dispatchable clean power that Arizona needs to support its rapid growth,” said Martin Hermann, Chief Executive Officer, BrightNight. “This project demonstrates how large-scale renewables paired with advanced storage can provide firm capacity and real grid resilience. We are pleased to work with partners who share our commitment to building the next generation of energy infrastructure.”

Fluence’s Gridstack Pro solution will incorporate U.S.-manufactured cells, modules, enclosures, and thermal management systems, supporting the advancement of domestically produced energy storage technology while strengthening American energy security.

“We first put storage on the U.S. grid to meet exactly the kind of reliability needs Arizona is facing, and we have since proven that it can be delivered at massive scale,” said John Zahurancik, Chief Customer Success Officer, Fluence. “We are proud to partner on this project, demonstrating that U.S.-made battery systems can meet critical power needs reliably and cost-effectively.”

Full on-site construction is currently underway, with commercial operation expected by April 2027.

About BrightNight

BrightNight is a next-generation power and digital infrastructure company, purpose-built to serve the evolving needs of utilities, data centers, and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

BrightNight designs, develops, and operates large-scale energy and infrastructure sites that integrate utility-scale renewables, advanced gas generation, battery energy storage, and power-optimized hubs for digital infrastructure. BrightNight’s industry-leading 35 GW portfolio of best-in-class power projects is concentrated in the fastest-growing energy markets and data center hubs across the U.S.

BrightNight’s customer focus and proprietary AI platform–PowerAlpha®–enable it to deliver industry-leading economics, performance, and uptime.

To learn more, visit www.brightnightpower.com

About Cordelio Power

Cordelio is an independent power producer that develops, builds, and operates wind, energy storage, and solar facilities. The company manages a 1,860-MW operating portfolio across the United States and Canada, as well as a U.S. development pipeline of more than 18,000 MW. Cordelio strives to work with all stakeholders in an efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible manner. The company is wholly owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

To learn more, visit https://cordeliopower.com/

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website , or follow us on LinkedIn or X . To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog .

