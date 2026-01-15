Heidelberg Materials North America Achieves Milestone with Autonomous Haul Trucks at Lake Bridgeport Quarry

Irving, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America today announced it has autonomously hauled more than two million tons of limestone at its Lake Bridgeport Quarry in Texas over the course of eight months. This achievement reflects a significant milestone in the company’s journey to lead the building materials industry in digitalization.

Following a successful pilot project at its Bridgeport Quarry in 2023, Heidelberg Materials North America deployed a mixed fleet of OEM haul trucks with Pronto’s Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) at its neighboring Lake Bridgeport Quarry. Leveraging AI-powered technology, the Lake Bridgeport site safely transported more than two million tons of stone from the pit to the crusher over the course of eight months.

This achievement reflects Heidelberg Materials North America’s commitment to innovation and demonstrates how digital technology can improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance while also providing real-time data to drive operational excellence and increase productivity. The transition to autonomous hauling also helped the Lake Bridgeport management team solve the increasingly difficult challenge of recruiting skilled haul truck operators at the site, a challenge shared across the aggregates sector.

“We are excited to mark this important milestone at our Lake Bridgeport Quarry,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidlberg Materials North America. “The successful deployment of Pronto’s AHS technology at Lake Bridgeport showcases our strong commitment to leveraging innovative and scalable solutions at our operations that contribute to enhancing efficiency and safety while also addressing the recruiting challenges we face at many of our operations across North America.”

Building on this achievement, Heidelberg Materials will continue to expand autonomous haulage to more than a dozen sites in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, further advancing the digitization of the building materials industry.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.

