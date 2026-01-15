Galaxy Gaming® to Showcase Monopoly and Yahtzee Reimagined for Table Games at ICE 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, is set to make a bold statement at this year’s International Casinos Exhibition (ICE) Barcelona, taking place January 19-21 at stand 3T44. Attendees can expect an exciting showcase featuring MONOPOLY® and YAHTZEE® reimagined for table games, plus a lineup of new titles, merchandising solutions, and top-performing iGaming content.

“This show is the ultimate stage for innovation, and we’re excited to demonstrate how Galaxy Gaming is redefining table games,” said Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “From iconic partnerships with MONOPOLY and YAHTZEE to cutting-edge technology and merchandising, we’re delivering experiences that captivate players and drive results for operators. Our commitment to ‘Deal Excitement’ comes to life at International Casinos Exhibition—and we can’t wait to show what’s next.”

Hasbro's Iconic Games, Reimagined for the Table Game Pit

Through an exclusive licensing agreement with Hasbro, Galaxy Gaming has launched two of the most recognized names in gaming, MONOPOLY and YAHTZEE, into the casino pit like never before. These beloved classics have been transformed into high-energy table game experiences that combine familiar elements with innovative mechanics, progressive features, and striking visuals. The result is a fresh way for players to connect with the brands they love while enjoying dynamic, fast-paced play.

Debuting at the show is the brand-new 3-Dice YAHTZEE that’s guaranteed to shake up the casino floor. 3-Dice YAHTZEE is a unique dice game that pairs with YAHTZEE Progressive for an easy-to-learn, exciting game.

MONOPOLY’s global appeal and YAHTZEE’s dice-driven excitement promise to inject new energy into the pit, creating a powerful mix of nostalgia and innovation. Stop by stand 3T44 to see these groundbreaking games in action.

Dealing with Excitement with GOS Sapphire

Behind the scenes, Galaxy Gaming’s next-generation operating system, GOS Sapphire, powers the industry’s most dynamic table game progressives. Featuring advanced jackpot configurations, sleek Nebula sensors, and real-time digital tracking, Sapphire sets the standard for modern table game operations. Its flexible electronic bonusing system introduces Dynamic Progressive™, delivering random multipliers of up to 10x for an added thrill every round. Operators also love Sapphire’s ability to link jackpots—not just within a single pit, but across multiple properties.

Galaxy Gaming continues to lead the industry with the most robust table games library available. From timeless favorites like 21+3®, Perfect Pairs™, and Lucky Ladies® to innovative new titles like Ride Free MONOPOLY Edition and 3-Dice YAHTZEE, Galaxy offers something for every player.

Galaxy Gaming Digital – A Global Footprint

Galaxy Gaming continues to dominate the iGaming space as the premier licensor of exclusive table games for live dealer and RNG platforms. Titles like 21+3®, Lucky Ladies®, Perfect Pairs®, Heads Up Hold ’Em®, and Buster Blackjack® appear on more than 3,000 leading iGaming sites worldwide, with over 4.5 billion wagers placed online in the past year alone.

“Galaxy Gaming Digital has achieved tremendous growth in recent years, expanding our footprint through new B2B and B2C partnerships and driving billions of wagers across our titles worldwide,” shared Vice President of iGaming, Jason McCulloch. “As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering innovative content that elevates the iGaming experience.”

Operators are invited to explore how Galaxy Gaming is Dealing Excitement at stand #3T44. To stay up-to-date or for complimentary registration, visit: www.galaxygaming.com/ICE

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 130 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

Some of the information contained in this press release includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “expect,” “intend,” "target," “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause actual results and future events to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the Company’s acquisition by Evolution Malta Holding Limited (“Evolution”), Evolution AB (publ)’s wholly owned subsidiary (the “Merger”) on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to gaming regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement (as defined herein) relating to the proposed Merger; risks that the proposed Merger disrupts the Company’s current plans and operations or diverts the attention of the Company’s management or employees from ongoing business operations; the risk of potential difficulties with the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers and other third parties as a result of the proposed Merger, including during the pendency of the Merger; the risk that the proposed Merger may involve unexpected costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk that the Company’s business may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed Merger; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed Merger may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed Merger or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; effects relating to the announcement of the Merger or any further announcements or the consummation of the Merger on the market price of the Company’s common stock; the ability of the Company to enter and maintain strategic alliances, product placements or installations in land based casinos or grow its iGaming business, garner new market share, secure licenses in new jurisdictions or maintain existing licenses, successfully develop or acquire and sell proprietary products, comply with regulations, including changes in gaming related and non-gaming related statutes and regulations that affect the revenues of our customers in land-based casino and, online casino markets, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions, unfavorable economic conditions in the US and worldwide, our level of indebtedness, restrictions and covenants in our loan agreement, dependence on major customers, protection of intellectual property and our ability to license the intellectual property rights of third parties, failure to maintain the integrity of our information technology systems, including without limitation, cyber-attacks or other failures in our telecommunications or information technology systems, or those of our collaborators, third-party logistics providers, distributors or other contractors or consultants, could result in information theft, data corruption and significant disruption of our business, and other factors. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Definitive Proxy Statement.

All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance or events and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Any forward-looking statement speak only as of the date on which it was made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Steve Kopjo (702) 727-8886