JM&A Group Expands on Its F&I Foundation with One-Stop Solutions for Dealer Success at the 2026 NADA Show

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With nearly 50 years rooted in Finance & Insurance (F&I) excellence, JM&A Group has built a trusted foundation serving nearly 4,000 automotive dealerships nationwide. As client expectations evolve, the business continues to expand beyond the F&I office, offering comprehensive solutions designed to help optimize performance across the entire dealership. At the 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show, the company will showcase how its strong F&I core and expanded capabilities work together to elevate dealer success.

This year’s booth will showcase how JM&A Group continues to evolve into a comprehensive partner guiding dealers to generate profitability, protect earned wealth and grow long-term success at every stage of business.

Generate : Where is dealer revenue coming from today, and how can we strengthen it? Generating revenue isn’t just selling more; it’s about ensuring every process, program and department contributes to profitable results.

: Where is dealer revenue coming from today, and how can we strengthen it? Generating revenue isn’t just selling more; it’s about ensuring every process, program and department contributes to profitable results. Protect : Protecting revenue starts with understanding where leaks happen. JM&A Group helps dealers see root causes from early claims to reconditioning challenges and put structures in place that helps keep revenue in-house.

: Protecting revenue starts with understanding where leaks happen. JM&A Group helps dealers see root causes from early claims to reconditioning challenges and put structures in place that helps keep revenue in-house. Grow: Growth isn’t just about new business; it’s about taking advantage of the dollars dealers have already generated. By aligning long-term strategy with the right structures and using excess funds strategically, dealers can make revenue work harder and create wealth that lasts.

“At JM&A Group, our mission has always been to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our dealer partners,” said Scott Gunnell, president, JM&A Group. “As their needs evolve, so do we, expanding our offerings to help ensure dealers not only stay competitive but thrive. We look forward to NADA every year for the opportunity to demonstrate how our end-to-end solutions can unlock the next level of performance and profitability.”

Building on decades of deep industry experience, JM&A Group continues to expand to meet the diverse and growing needs of today's automotive industry and evolving consumer expectations. Through a tailored, dealer-centric approach, the company will share new insights into specialized solutions that help to solve real-world challenges, strengthen operations and elevate performance across the entire dealership.

See what a partnership with JM&A Group unlocks by visiting booth 4313 W at NADA or explore how our solutions can support your dealership at https://hubs.li/Q03-SxwM0.

About JM&A Group

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, pre-paid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has more than 800 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. National Truck Protection Co. Inc., a division of JM&A Group, is the leading vehicle service contract provider in the commercial truck industry and serves customers across a variety of channels throughout the U.S. and Canada including OEM, independent dealer groups, aftermarket truck resellers, agencies and direct-to-consumer. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, call 1-800-553-7146 or visit www.jmagroup.com.

JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $22.8 billion in revenue and more than 5,500 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

