Adaptin Bio to Present at the 2026 Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptin Bio , Inc. (“Adaptin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision cancer therapies with targeted delivery to the brain and other tissues, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2026. The fourth edition of the Sequire Investor Summit is scheduled to be held on January 20th-22nd, 2026, at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“We look forward to the Sequire Investor Summit and the opportunity to meet with investors and update them on our novel targeted drug delivery platform as well as our lead product candidate APTN-101 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).” said Michael Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Adaptin. “We believe that 2026 will be a transformational year for the Company, as we advance APTN-101 into clinical development, and as we expect our common stock to begin trading on OTC Markets.”

Please review the program agenda for the day and time of the Adaptin Bio presentation. For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration and other conference details, please visit the official event website at puertorico.srax.com

About Adaptin Bio, Inc.

Adaptin Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for oncology and central nervous system disorders. Its mission is to improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers by improving and enhancing drug delivery to the brain and other tissues. The Company’s proprietary Brain Bispecific T cell Engager (BRiTE) technology, powering investigational cancer therapeutic APTN-101, was developed by researchers at the Department of Neurosurgery at Duke University. APTN-101 is FDA-cleared for a Phase 1 clinical trial in glioblastoma (GBM), and other indications are being considered for future studies. For more information, visit www.adaptinbio.com .

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

