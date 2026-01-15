Super League and Regal Launch Roblox Theatre Experience for National Popcorn Day

Activation Showcases the Power of Play for Movie Fans in Branded Immersive Experience

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Popcorn Day returns on January 19, and Regal is celebrating the 2026 holiday by bridging the gap between the physical theatre and the digital world. Through a collaboration with Super League, a leader in playable media, Regal is launching a virtual movie theatre on Roblox that rewards players for engaging with the power of play.

Bringing the Lobby to the Leaderboard

For the first time, a major cinema chain is engaging Gen Z by allowing them to step inside a virtual Regal theatre. This environment features a custom “endless runner” game, a popular gameplay format enabling players to navigate challenges and earn rewards. By participating in this digital world, players can unlock exclusive virtual popcorn-themed accessories for their avatars and earn real-world rewards to use at Regal locations nationwide.

“For Gen Z, play is the front door to culture. When brands enter those spaces with purpose, we see stronger engagement and longer interaction times than traditional formats,” said Rhiannon Apple, EVP Client Strategy at Super League. “Embedding an endless runner inside a virtual Regal theatre turns the venue itself into a form of media, allowing players to engage with the film before they ever buy a ticket. That’s why we’ve focused on building a reusable, high-efficiency framework that can be activated across releases and audiences throughout the year.”

“National Popcorn Day gives us the perfect excuse to reward our most passionate community for showing up and having fun together,” said Chris Sylvia, Senior Brand Lead at Regal. “By introducing the power of play through our Roblox experience, we are making sure the celebration starts before our guests even reach the theatre. We are thrilled to be the first cinema chain to offer this kind of integrated reward system for the next generation of moviegoers.”

A Scalable Future for Film Fandom

This collaboration is built on a scalable model that allows Regal’s virtual theatre to grow into a recurring destination for movie fans. Using Super League’s technology — similar to how partners like the USGA have reached new audiences through interactive experiences — the virtual theatre will refresh alongside new film releases, transforming the lobby into an interactive space where players can explore stories and engage with content ahead of their theatrical debut. Designed to evolve over time, the experience can be updated for future major releases, giving movie IP a consistent home in-game and offering players new ways to connect with their favorite characters.

“A big focus for us in 2026 is connecting immersive engagement to real-world outcomes. By integrating our newly acquired Bounce technology into this experience, we’re able to deliver scannable rewards directly to players, including codes redeemable for free popcorn in Regal theatres. That connection turns play into action, linking virtual engagement to physical attendance and purchase. It’s a scalable, repeatable model that lets partners activate once and continue driving value across multiple campaigns and audiences,” said Apple.

Real-World Rewards for Popcorn Fans

In the physical world, Regal is complementing this digital launch with its biggest National Popcorn Day celebration yet. On January 19, any guest visiting a Regal location dressed in a movie-themed costume will receive a free large popcorn. Players can visit Regal in Roblox from January 16 - February 2 by visiting LINK.





About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The company creates moments that matter by placing brands directly in the path of play through playable ads and gamified content across mobile, web, CTV, social, and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technologies, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League enables brands to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive measurable impact in today’s attention-driven economy. For more information, visit superleague.com.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,441 screens in 399 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2025. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98b4dc3c-c8f9-4cbf-816e-7a9ee950cda0