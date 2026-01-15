Raytech Holding Limited Announces First Half Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Net Income of HK$4.7 Million (US$610,454) with Net Margin of 12.6%; Strong Cash Position of HK$121.5 Million (US$15.6 Million)

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RAY) ("Raytech", "We", "Our" or the "Company"), a Hong Kong-based company specializing in design, sourcing, and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026 (six months ended September 30, 2025).

Raytech delivered solid first half fiscal year 2026 results, maintaining strong profitability with net income of HK$4.7 million (US$610,454) and an improved net margin of 12.6%, compared to 10.8% in the prior year period. The Company continues to demonstrate exceptional balance sheet strength, recording cash and cash equivalents of HK$121.5 million (US$15.6 million), representing a significant increase of 43.2% from HK$84.9 million as of March 31, 2025. Revenue for the period was HK$37.6 million (US$4.8 million), reflecting a 13.1% decrease from HK$43.2 million in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the imposition of tariffs in early 2025 which created instability in the global trading environment.

Management Commentary

Mr. Ching Tim Hoi, CEO and Chairman of Raytech, said: "The first half of fiscal year 2026 demonstrates our resilience and operational excellence despite challenging global trade conditions. While revenue was impacted by tariff-related market instability, we successfully improved our profitability metrics, with our net margin increasing to 12.6% from 10.8% in the prior year period. Our gross profit margin improved significantly by 5.1 percentage points to 26.3%, driven by our strategic focus on higher-margin hair styling series products within our hair styling series. We continue to maintain a robust financial position with cash and cash equivalents of HK$121.5 million, providing substantial flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities. We remain committed to expanding our presence in the U.S., UK, Europe, Australia and regional Asian markets."

Financial Highlights

Key highlights for the six months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended September 30, 2024:

  • Net income of HK$4.7 million (US$610,454) with an improved net margin of 12.6%
  • Gross profit margin improved to 26.3% compared to 21.2% in the prior year period
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased by 43.2% to HK$121.5 million (US$15.6 million)
  • Net current assets strengthened to HK$116.9 million (US$15.0 million) compared to HK$76.9 million as of March 31, 2025

Financial Results

Revenue Performance:

  • Hair styling series: Revenue of HK$26.0 million (US$3.3 million) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$19.1 million in H1 FY2025, an increase of 35.9%
  • Trimmer series: Revenue of HK$9.1 million (US$1.2 million) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$20.9 million in H1 FY2025
  • Nail care series: Revenue of HK$0.9 million (US$116,936) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$0.9 million in H1 FY2025
  • Other personal care appliances: Revenue of HK$1.3 million (US$170,656) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$1.0 million in H1 FY2025, an increase of 27.8%
  • Eyelash curler: Revenue of HK$0.3 million (US$32,238) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$0.2 million in H1 FY2025, an increase of 19.3%

Profitability and Margins:

  • Merchandise costs of HK$27.7 million (US$3.6 million) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$34.1 million in H1 FY2025, representing 73.7% of revenue in H1 FY2026 compared to 78.8% in H1 FY2025
  • Income from operations of HK$4.7 million (US$603,192) in H1 FY2026 with an operating margin of 12.5%, compared to HK$3.9 million and 9.1% in H1 FY2025
  • Interest income of HK$1.4 million (US$175,048) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$1.4 million in H1 FY2025

Balance Sheet Strength:

  • Cash and cash equivalents of HK$121.5 million (US$15.6 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared to HK$84.9 million as of March 31, 2025
  • Total current assets increased to HK$145.7 million (US$18.7 million) as of September 30, 2025, compared to HK$94.9 million as of March 31, 2025
  • Accounts receivable decreased 61.1% to HK$3.2 million (US$407,016) as of September 30, 2025 from HK$8.1 million as of March 31, 2025, primarily driven by less number of orders near September
  • Total current liabilities of HK$28.8 million (US$3.7 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared to HK$17.9 million as of March 31, 2025
  • Net current assets of HK$116.9 million (US$15.0 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared to HK$76.9 million as of March 31, 2025

Outlook and Strategic Priorities

Our goal is to become a leading product design and development company in the personal care and lifestyle electrical appliances industry in Asia. We intend to explore new product lines, continue expanding our men's personal care and hair care product lines, and approach customers who sell and market their personal care electrical appliances in Europe, the U.S. and regional Asia markets. Our strong cash position will support these initiatives, including the exploration of new product lines and market expansion efforts, while we continue to manage our business with financial discipline.

About Raytech Holding Limited

Raytech Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered company with over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry. Through its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, it sources and wholesales a diverse range of personal care electrical appliances ranging from hair styling, tooling, trimmer, eyelash curler, to nail care and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions. For more information please visit: https://ir.raytech.com.hk/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed on July 24, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
International Elite Capital
Annabelle Zhang
Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928
Email: annabelle@iecapitalusa.com


       
RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  As of
March 31,		  (Unaudited)
As of
September 30,		 
  2025  2025  2025 
  HKD  HKD  US$ 
ASSETS         
CURRENT ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents  84,850,995   121,544,270   15,620,850 
Accounts receivable, net  8,144,307   3,166,952   407,016 
Merchandise inventories, net  1,879,435   5,799,922   745,405 
Prepayments     15,194,115   1,952,745 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  94,874,737   145,705,259   18,726,016 
             
NON-CURRENT ASSETS            
Property and equipment, net         
Deferred initial public offering costs     659,625   84,775 
Long-term deposits  16,200   16,200   2,082 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS  16,200   675,825   86,857 
TOTAL ASSETS  94,890,937   146,381,084   18,812,873 
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Accounts payable  466,327   1,072,335   137,817 
Accounts payable - related parties  14,984,393   22,266,672   2,861,709 
Accruals  1,786,314   1,351,231   173,660 
Contract liabilities  501,804   2,773,891   356,500 
Tax payables  190,082   1,304,285   167,626 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  17,928,920   28,768,414   3,697,312 
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES  17,928,920   28,768,414   3,697,312 
 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES  –        
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 Ordinary Shares authorized, 1,100,818shares and 2,724,880 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively(1) (2)  862   2,137   273 
Additional paid-in capital  37,717,487   73,616,990   9,461,244 
Retained earnings  39,243,668   43,993,543   5,654,044 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  76,962,017   117,612,670   15,115,561 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  94,890,937   146,381,084   18,812,873 


(1)1,624,062 ordinary shares were issued on July 1, 2025. (2)
(2)Retroactively restated share consolidation that every sixteen (16) issued and unissued ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00000625 each in the capital of the Company are hereby consolidated into one (1) ordinary share with a par value of US$0.0001 each, with the effective date on November 7, 2025.
  
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.


    
RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
    
  (Unaudited)
For the Six Months ended
September 30,		 
  2024  2025  2025 
  HKD  HKD  US$ 
REVENUE         
Sales of products  42,101,829   37,578,932   4,829,638 
Sales of tooling  1,147,077       
   43,248,906   37,578,932   4,829,638 
             
OPERATING EXPENSES            
Merchandise costs  (34,100,724)  (27,708,506)  (3,561,093)
Selling, general and administrative expenses  (5,229,459)  (5,177,047)  (665,353)
Total operating expenses  (39,330,183)  (32,885,553)  (4,226,446)
             
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  3,918,723   4,693,379   603,192 
             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)            
Interest income  1,431,474   1,362,022   175,048 
Other income, net     116,195   14,933 
Loss from foreign currency exchange  (407,242)  (307,518)  (39,522)
Total other income, net  1,024,232   1,170,699   150,459 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION  4,942,955   5,864,078   753,651 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  (290,920)  (1,114,203)  (143,197)
             
NET INCOME  4,652,035   4,749,875   610,454 
             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES            
Basic and diluted(1) (2) (3)  1,074,058   1,917,286   1,917,286 
EARNINGS PER SHARE            
Basic and diluted  4.33   2.48   0.32 


(1)93,750 ordinary shares were issued on May 15, 2024, and 7,068 ordinary shares were issued on July 5, 2024. (3)
(2)1,624,062 ordinary shares were issued on July 1, 2025. (3)
(3)Retroactively restated share consolidation that every sixteen (16) issued and unissued ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00000625 each in the capital of the Company are hereby consolidated into one (1) ordinary share with a par value of US$0.0001 each, with the effective date on November 7, 2025.
  
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.


    
RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
    
  (Unaudited)
For the Six Months ended
September 30,		 
  2024  2025  2025 
  HKD  HKD  US$ 
Cash flows from operating activities         
Net income  4,652,035   4,749,875   610,454 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities            
Loss from unrealized foreign currency translation  406,530   100,934   12,972 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities            
Accounts receivable, net  978,597   4,984,224   640,572 
Merchandise inventories, net  720,618   (3,924,830)  (504,419
Prepayments     (15,211,885)  (1,955,029
Accounts payable  372,876   606,657   77,967 
Accounts payable - related parties  (3,694,385)  7,288,868   936,764 
Accruals  (97,717)  (435,398)  (55,957)
Contract liabilities  (1,008,415)  2,274,680   292,342 
Taxes payables  290,920   1,114,203   143,197 
Net cash provided by operating activities  2,621,059   1,547,328   198,863 
Cash flows from investing activity            
Repayment of amount due from a director  145,166       
Net cash provided by investing activity  145,166       
Cash flows from financing activities            
Proceed from Initial Public / Follow On Offering of shares  42,772,241   35,900,778   4,613,962 
Deferred initial public offering cost     (659,625)  (84,775
Net cash from financing activities  42,772,241   35,241,153   4,529,187 
Change in cash  45,538,466   36,788,481   4,728,050 
Effect of foreign exchange on cash  (377,030)  (95,206)  (13,638)
Cash at the beginning of the period  35,885,666   84,850,995   10,906,438 
Cash at the end of the period  81,047,102   121,544,270   15,620,850 
             
Supplementary cash flow information            
Cash paid for income tax         
Cash paid for interest expense         
             
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



