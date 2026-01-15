STÄFA, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak, a global leader in innovative hearing solutions, today announced that Virto R Infinio has been named an Innovative Product Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards, a global program honoring ideas and innovations that are changing how people interact with and experience the world.



Phonak Virto R Infinio recognized in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards for redefining custom hearing



Virto R Infinio was recognized for redefining the custom in-the-ear hearing aid category, eliminating long-standing trade-offs between discretion, sound performance, and connectivity. By bringing Phonak’s flagship Infinio technology, universal connectivity, and precision custom fit together in a modern rechargeable design, Virto R Infinio sets a new standard for what discreet hearing solutions can deliver and how confidently people can wear them.

Traditionally, custom in-the-ear hearing aids have required compromises in performance, power, or connectivity. Virto R Infinio challenges those expectations. Designed for today’s active, style-conscious individuals, it delivers next-generation sound quality, improved speech understanding, seamless connectivity, and all-day comfort in a compact form that fits naturally into modern life.

Central to this breakthrough is Phonak’s proprietary RightFit customization, exclusively used in Virto R Infinio. This multi-faceted approach considers both the unique anatomy and acoustic characteristics of each individual ear, resulting in a precision-crafted device that enhances comfort, performance, and confidence without sacrificing discretion or design.

“This award is proof that Virto R Infinio is creating an entirely new category in custom hearing,” said Oliver Frank, Vice President Phonak Marketing. “By eliminating long-standing compromises, we’ve changed how people experience and perceive custom hearing aids from something to hide to something they’re proud to wear. This recognition validates our ambition to change expectations and to elevate hearing from a medical device to a confident lifestyle choice.”

“The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. “It’s about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy, and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change, they are shaping the future of global business.”

Phonak joins 159 winners recognized across healthcare, financial services, logistics, manufacturing, and enterprise technology. For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to view the full list of winners, click here.

For more information about Phonak Virto R Infinio, click here.

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we’re committed to creating a world where “life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

About Sonova

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group’s globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever-growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.9 billion, with a net profit of CHF 547 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova’s vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

Sonova has a long-standing commitment to innovation and was ranked no. 12 among the most innovative companies in Europe in 2025 by Fortune magazine, selected from 300 companies across 21 countries and 16 industries. For more information, please visit www.sonova.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs, these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.

