Maine Water Company’s New Unified Rate Structure to Benefit Customers

BIDDEFORD, Maine, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) approved a stipulation agreement between The Maine Water Company (MWC) and the Office of Public Advocate to combine MWC’s ten different rate districts into a single unified rate, which marks a big step in the company’s continued efforts to improve efficiency, upgrade aging water systems, and maximize the value of our customers’ dollars. To limit effects on customers’ bills, a transition rate will take effect on Feb. 1 and will adjust over time through future rate filings until the uniform target rate is achieved. The agreement also approves a needs-based financial assistance rate program compliant with recent water affordability legislation in Maine and does not increase the company’s overall revenues.

“Water infrastructure across the state of Maine is aging and in need of replacement. Uniform rates will provide a more efficient regulatory structure for MWC to make important investments in that infrastructure across the communities we serve. In addition, we are addressing affordability concerns that could accompany these necessary investments.” MWC President, Mark Vannoy, said. “At Maine Water, we envision thriving communities built on reliable water and world-class service at affordable rates — today and for generations to come. This decision helps us all get there together.”

Customer benefits of rate unification include reducing risk to individual rate divisions associated with increasing regulatory requirements and with large commercial customers, increasing administrative efficiencies across ten separate rate divisions, and gaining efficiencies in the scale of replacing aging infrastructure throughout our systems. Further, offering a new water affordability program, the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP), for qualifying residential customers supports our most financially vulnerable customers.

WRAP is based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s affordability recommendations for water bills. Residential customers who meet the eligibility criteria for the Low-Income Assistance Program for electricity will be eligible for a 22 percent discount on their total water bill.

To unify rates over time, the initial step includes separating our current ten rate divisions into five transitional rate groups. Effective Feb. 1, 2026, the proposed transitional rates for the typical residential customer using 1,200 cubic feet of water per quarter range from a reduction of $3.23 to an increase of $4.94 per month depending on current division rates.

MWC has a long-standing record of providing reliable water services 24/7, making key improvements, and ensuring expert teams in customer service, water quality, and operations are always ready to serve customers. The company’s consistently high customer satisfaction ratings reflect its dedication — averaging nearly 90% in independent surveys conducted annually since 2012.

About Maine Water

Maine Water is a public water utility regulated by the Maine Public Utilities Commission. The company owns 12 public water systems engaged in the collection, treatment and distribution of drinking water for homes, businesses and fire protection service to more than 32,000 customers in 21 Maine towns. Maine Water is a subsidiary of H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO).

