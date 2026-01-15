Jan. 25 is Now Officially National Preparedness Day!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if there was a day at the beginning of every year devoted to encouraging Americans to get ready for the extreme weather, natural disasters, blackouts and other unexpected events that were bound to happen that year?

And what if on that same day and beyond, the public could receive access to online classes, how-to videos, emergency checklists and other free resources that would give them peace of mind in the process?

For years, national ecommerce preparedness provider 4Patriots has asked those same questions – and this year has taken action to answer them. The Nashville company worked with the National Day Archives to have Jan. 25 officially proclaimed National Preparedness Day, an annual call to action for every American to do at least one thing to feel more ready and confident in the face of uncertainty.

The first-ever National Preparedness Day is Sunday, Jan. 25. 4Patriots is christening the inaugural holiday with its JanuREADY initiative featuring a month of free online instruction through the 4Patriots University , dedicated 4Patriots Preparedness Blog posts, how-to videos, downloadable emergency checklists and 4Patriots product discounts.

Visitors to the National Preparedness Day webpage can start their preparedness journey by taking the interactive Preparedness Pledge to commit to taking at least one tangible step to getting their household better prepared for a storm, natural disaster or blackout.

“We envision National Preparedness Day as a non-political, people-powered movement to make preparedness simple, accessible, and part of our national DNA,” said 4Patriots COO and co-founder Erin Baler. “Every family needs a plan for emergencies."

Baler said the new day was intended as a beginning-of-the-year compliment to National Preparedness Month in September which 4Patriots actively supports.

Simple actions suggested for National Preparedness Day include completing free downloadable emergency checklists, building a 72-hour survival kit, creating a family meeting plan, starting an emergency food and water supply, and practicing a lights-out drill to prep for blackouts.

Community groups, schools and churches are encouraged to host 30-minute pledge meetups, organize “kit scavenger hunts,” or share preparedness tips on social media using the hashtags #NationalPreparednessDay and #PreparednessPledge.

Said Baler: “America has always been built on self-reliance — but these days, the pace of life and flood of headlines can leave families feeling overwhelmed. Emergencies are becoming more frequent, and most people still don’t have a plan.”

“National Preparedness Day exists to change that. It gives Americans one day — just one — to slow down and take control of their own safety. It’s not about fear or panic. It’s about personal responsibility, family protection, and the peace that comes from knowing you’re ready for whatever comes your way.”

For a list of the free 4Pariots resources, go to the JanuREADY webpage

To see 4Patriots' full product line

About 4Patriots

4Patriots , is a direct-to-consumer emergency preparedness brand committed to offering innovative products necessary for Americans to prepare for any emergency and become more self-reliant and independent. Founded in 2008 by Erin Baler and Allen Baler as a common-sense resource for families wanting to be prepared for everyday and crisis situations, the Nashville company has grown its product line, customer base, and profile to become one of the country's leading and fastest-growing proponents of responsible self-reliance.

4Patriots offers free shipping from Utah for all orders over $97; a product guarantee; a USA-based customer service team; and thousands of 5-star customer reviews. It also supports a host of veteran's organizations.

Visit https://4Patriots.com or the 4Patriots Facebook page.

