$4.05 Bn Rocket Ground Support Systems Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rocket Ground Support Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The rocket ground support systems market is witnessing significant growth, poised to expand from $2.71 billion in 2025 to $2.95 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 8.9%. This growth is driven by advancements in government space programs, increased need for supporting infrastructure, and innovations in cryogenic handling systems, thermal control systems, and instrumentation systems. These systems ensure optimal vehicle and payload conditions before launch, thus enhancing mission success.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, projecting a size of $4.05 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2%. Key drivers include the rise of commercial launch activities demanding scalable, automated systems, advances in power supply for efficient operations, and the push towards reusable rockets necessitating rapid turnaround capabilities. Integral trends comprise the growth of enhanced cryogenic systems, modular launch platforms, and sophisticated environmental controls.

An increase in space missions and satellite launches further propels market growth, as illustrated by the Space Foundation's report of 223 launch attempts and 212 successes in 2024-a record activity, showing a 50% increase in commercial launches. Investment by governments in space, communication, and defense sectors has amplified demand for ground infrastructures such as fueling, testing, and environmental control systems that mitigate risks and ensure reliable launches.

Leading firms like SpaceX are driving innovation with products such as the Orbital Launch Mount, which includes updated flame trench systems for improved heat management and turnaround efficiency. In addition, L3Harris Technologies' acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne highlights strategic moves to consolidate capabilities in defense and space propulsion.

The market features strong competition with players like Raytheon Technologies, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, and others focusing on product advancements and infrastructure improvements. North America emerged as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific forecasted as the fastest-growing region, driven by increasing space investments and technological prowess.

However, market dynamics are subject to fluctuations in global trade relations, influencing tariffs on essential components, thereby impacting production costs and supply chain efficiencies. These pressures are catalyzing domestic production and innovation towards cost-effective, efficient ground systems.

The comprehensive market research report provides insights into size, share, and competitive landscape, aiding stakeholders to navigate the evolving space industry landscape. The report offers a holistic view of market factors and strategic recommendations for future growth opportunities.

Key Highlights

The market characteristics section outlines key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

section outlines key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends. Supply chain analysis details the full value chain including raw materials and supplier insights.

details the full value chain including raw materials and supplier insights. Trends and strategies discuss technological advancements like digital transformation and AI, alongside emerging market dynamics.

discuss technological advancements like digital transformation and AI, alongside emerging market dynamics. Regulatory and investment landscape analyzes government policies, regulatory frameworks, and investment trends influencing market growth.

analyzes government policies, regulatory frameworks, and investment trends influencing market growth. Market size offers insight into past and projected market developments considering technological evolution and macroeconomic factors.

offers insight into past and projected market developments considering technological evolution and macroeconomic factors. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis provides strategic insights based on the market's potential compared to its current state.

provides strategic insights based on the market's potential compared to its current state. Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth prospects, competitive dynamics, and strategic alignment.

evaluates growth prospects, competitive dynamics, and strategic alignment. Market segmentation offers a breakdown of market sub-segments.

offers a breakdown of market sub-segments. The regional and country breakdowns deliver detailed market evaluations across different geographies, emphasizing areas like Taiwan and Southeast Asia prominently due to recent industrial shifts.

deliver detailed market evaluations across different geographies, emphasizing areas like Taiwan and Southeast Asia prominently due to recent industrial shifts. Competitive landscape offers descriptions of leading companies, their market shares, and recent financial transactions that have influenced the market.

offers descriptions of leading companies, their market shares, and recent financial transactions that have influenced the market. The company scoring matrix assesses major firms based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus

General Dynamics

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Thales Group

Moog Inc.

ArianeGroup

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

OHB SE

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Firefly Aerospace

Redwire Corporation

Swedish Space Corporation

Unimech Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

Dedienne Aerospace SAS

ColumbusJACK/Regent

RST Rostock System-Technik GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2z51u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment