AKC and CKC Unite to Advance Title Recognition for Dog Sport Enthusiasts

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world’s largest purebred dog registry and a leading advocate for canine welfare, is proud to partner with the Canadian Kennel Club (CKC®), Canada’s primary registry for purebred dogs, to recognize CKC titles earned in Conformation, Obedience, and Rally.

Dogs that are AKC registered or listed and have earned eligible CKC titles may now have those titles recorded on their AKC records and reflected on their AKC pedigree. Dogs that have previously earned qualifying titles are also eligible to apply.

“Dog owners in both countries have long enjoyed a strong and productive relationship,” said Doug Ljungren, AKC Executive Vice President of Sports & Events. “This program encourages participation in sports on both sides of the border, strengthens our shared values, and supports responsible breeding practices. The love of dogs truly knows no boundaries.”

Gina M. DiNardo, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club, adds:

“This collaboration reflects the strong spirit of cooperation within the global dog community. By recognizing achievements across borders, we support responsible ownership, uphold registry integrity, and highlight excellence in dog sports—helping ensure the sport of dogs continues to thrive.”

“We’re proud to partner with the American Kennel Club on this important initiative. Together, we celebrate our members’ achievements and strengthen our shared commitment to advancing dog sports and responsible ownership worldwide.” Natalie Tarini, Executive Director, Canadian Kennel Club

The AKC Title Application Portal (TAP) provides a convenient way for owners to apply to have CKC titles recorded on their dog’s AKC record and pedigree. To learn more about the Title Recognition Program and to access TAP, visit the AKC Title Recognition Program webpage or click here.

