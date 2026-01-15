Chemical Oxygen Iodine Laser Weapon Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Oxygen Iodine Laser Weapon Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The chemical oxygen iodine laser weapon market has experienced significant growth and is projected to expand further. From $1.41 billion in 2025, the market is expected to increase to $1.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%, fueled by initial research programs, advancements in high-energy chemical lasers, and collaborations between defense sectors. By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $2.3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% due to miniaturization of systems and integration into missile defense platforms.

This market growth is supported by increased defense budgets, which nurture research, testing, and potential deployment of these technologies. Geopolitical tensions further elevate the need for advanced defense systems like chemical oxygen iodine laser weapons, as nations seek to enhance their military capabilities to mitigate rising threats. For example, the US saw a 4.1% increase in its defense budget for FY 2023, supporting such technologies.

Additionally, rising drone swarm threats necessitate reliable countermeasures. Drones present escalating challenges due to their role in surveillance and offensive operations, prompting demand for COIL systems capable of neutralizing these threats efficiently. The FAA noted a 25.6% surge in unlawful drone incursions in early 2025, illustrating the need for enhanced defense systems.

Key industry players driving the market include The Boeing Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc., among others. North America dominated the market in 2025, with significant developments across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

However, global trade dynamics and tariffs present challenges by elevating production costs and stretching development timelines, particularly for regions dependent on Asia-Pacific imports. While these factors pose hurdles, they also spur local manufacturing innovation and enhance supply chain resilience.

Market research reports provide comprehensive insights into chemical oxygen iodine laser weapon market dynamics, including size, competition, trends, and future opportunities. The reports highlight the use of COIL weapons in ground-based, airborne, and naval systems, deployed across multiple platforms to counter aerial threats.

Market revenue encompasses sales of laser designators, scanners, range finders, and fiber-coupled COIL systems, based on factory gate values. The reports cover various countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA, among others, providing a deep dive into regional trends and projections.

The ever-evolving landscape of the chemical oxygen iodine laser weapon market requires stakeholders to adapt strategies continually, considering trade policies and geopolitical shifts to harness arising opportunities effectively.

Report Highlights:

Analyze key market characteristics, segmented by type, power output, application, and end-user, with subcategories detailing specific systems across different operational domains.

Geographical breakdowns focus on expanded coverage of Taiwan and Southeast Asia, acknowledging recent shifts in supply chain dynamics.

Examine competitive dynamics within the market, featuring company performance benchmarks based on a multi-parameter assessment framework.

Explore supply chain intricacies, regulatory influences, and investment landscapes shaping industry trajectories.

Market Dynamics:

Understand the market's relation to global economic trends and demographic shifts, with forecasts accounting for technological advances, conflicts, and economic policies.

Utilize the Total Addressable Market (TAM) analysis to gauge market potential and strategize growth plans.

Discuss the latest trends, such as digital transformation and AI-driven innovations, and how these can enhance a company's market positioning.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: Ground-Based; Airborne; Naval.

Ground-Based; Airborne; Naval. Power Output: Low, Medium, High.

Low, Medium, High. Applications: Military, Defense, Research & Development.

Military, Defense, Research & Development. End-Users: Armed Forces, Homeland Security, Research Institutes.

Featured Companies: Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC)

BAE Systems plc

Thales S.A.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Rheinmetall AG

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

Thorlabs Inc.

Radiance Technologies Inc.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited

CU Aerospace LLC

