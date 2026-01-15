DianaHR Deploys First Production-Grade "HR Agent" to Automate Employee Onboarding

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DianaHR , which offers the first AI-powered HR-as-a-Service platform for SMBs, announced today a breakthrough in HR technology with the launch of its Agentic Onboarding system. This marks the deployment of the industry’s first production-grade AI agents capable of executing the end-to-end employee onboarding workflow with minimal human intervention.

While traditional HR software requires users to manually input data in a self-service manner, DianaHR's Onboarding Agent functions as an autonomous worker. It is built to move a new hire from a signed offer letter into the payroll system correctly and securely.

Kicking off the onboarding process requires no training for clients. Users simply forward an onboarding request via email to DianaHR. The Onboarding Agent intelligently reads the email to initiate the process:

Is this a new employee onboarding? If so, the agent requests the signed letter if it is not already included. Does the offer letter contain all relevant signatures? The agent will draft a request for a fully signed offer letter if it detects missing signatures from either the new hire or the company. Are all relevant new hire information present in the offer letter? Just as a human HR assistant would, the agent will ask for all missing fields. Given that the agent has obtained all the requirements, it will input the new employee's details into the payroll system.

Onboarding a single employee typically requires at least 30 minutes of focused work from a skilled HR expert to ensure tax compliance and payroll accuracy. For founders and operational managers without HR backgrounds, this process takes significantly longer and carries a high risk of error. DianaHR’s Agentic Onboarding eliminates this bottleneck entirely, allowing companies to scale their headcount without further burdening their HR backoffice workload.

The feature is currently live and processing onboardings for DianaHR clients.

DianaHR, founded by Upeka Bee, the former Head of Engineering at Gusto, is delivering HR-as-a-Service to SMBs by automating routine back-office tasks that often overwhelm small business owners. The platform automates most HR activities, saving owners over 15 hours a week and cutting costs by 60 percent.

Instead of building an HR team, owners can rely on DianaHR to handle most of the heavy lifting. Each client is assigned a human DianaHR specialist who coordinates service and offers expertise as needed, but most functions are fully automated with DianaHR's AI platform, including its new Onboarding Agent.

Companies looking to see the Onboarding Agent in action can book an intro call and demo directly at https://www.getdianahr.com .

About DianaHR

DianaHR offers the first AI-powered HR-as-a-Service platform for the 1.4 million SMBs with at least 10 employees. Today, SMB owners spend 15+ hours a week struggling with back-office HR tasks such as managing software, payroll, compliance, benefits questions, onboarding, insurance and 401k. DianaHR, a human-in-the-loop AI that integrates with existing HR tools, combines AI automation with a team of professional operators to handle all that, eliminating the need for HR teams and expensive consultants while improving response times and accuracy. Join the waitlist at getdianahr.com .

