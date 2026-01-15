RTLS in Healthcare Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Opportunities in Enhancing Asset and Inventory Management, Improving Patient Safety, and Optimizing Workflow Efficiency

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RTLS in Healthcare Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RTLS in healthcare market size was estimated at USD 2.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.94 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.87% from 2025 to 2033. The growth is attributed to the increasing need for efficient asset and inventory management, growing focus on enhancing patient safety and workflow efficiency, and integration with advanced technologies and digital health ecosystems.







The RTLS-enabled supply chain automation helps healthcare organizations use real-time data and technology integration to transform medical logistics and operational workflows, enhancing clinical outcomes and financial performance. The growing complexity of hospital operations has amplified the demand for real-time tracking of medical assets and inventory. RTLS enables healthcare facilities to monitor the location, usage, and maintenance status of critical equipment such as infusion pumps, ventilators, and surgical instruments.

Hospitals optimize operational efficiency and reduce capital expenditure on duplicate equipment by minimizing misplaced or underutilized assets. Automated inventory tracking reduces manual labor and errors associated with stock management, leading to operational cost savings. For instance, according to a Zebra Technologies study published in May 2024, 84% of hospital leaders in the U.S. and the UK prioritize digitizing inventory management solutions to optimize operational efficiency.



Moreover, asset tracking becomes more challenging as healthcare facilities expand, particularly in large hospitals and multi-campus networks. RTLS mitigates this by providing continuous, automated tracking without relying on manual logging. This efficiency is critical during high-demand periods, such as pandemics or emergency situations, where rapid access to life-saving equipment is essential. The system also supports logistics and supply chain optimization within the hospital, reducing delays in clinical procedures. Real-time inventory visibility also helps hospitals reduce overstocking and wastage, promoting cost-effective resource management



Furthermore, the technology supports centralized and decentralized healthcare environments, enabling multi-site asset tracking. Integration with electronic health records (EHR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems ensures that critical equipment is available where and when needed, reducing downtime and streamlining patient care delivery.

Case Study: UT Medical Center Automates Operating Room Supply Management with RAIN RFID



Challenge: UT Medical Center encountered significant challenges managing operating room (OR) supplies due to frequent shortages, missing items, and stock inaccuracies. Workflow studies revealed that clinical staff spent an average of 10.75 minutes per surgical case, leaving the OR to retrieve needed supplies. This disruption caused inefficiencies and increased the risk of surgical site infections and procedural errors. The hospital required an automated, data-driven solution to improve supply availability, reduce staff interruptions, and enhance patient safety.



Solution: In partnership with DeRoyal Industries, UT Medical Center implemented the Continuum Safe intelligent trashcan solution utilizing RAIN RFID technology powered by the Impinj platform. OR supply packaging was tagged with RAIN RFID labels, enabling automatic tracking of discarded supplies during surgical procedures. The intelligent trashcan's integrated near-field antenna and Impinj Speedway reader captured real-time data on consumed supplies, linking usage to specific procedures via integration with inventory, billing, and surgical information systems via HL7 standards. This digital tracking optimized physician preference cards, improved supply forecasting, and reduced the need for manual restocking.



Results: Post-implementation, UT Medical Center achieved a 30% improvement in patient charge capture by accurately documenting supplies used in surgeries, resulting in increased revenue. Staff time spent retrieving supplies decreased significantly, allowing clinicians to focus on patient care. The reduction of OR door openings enhanced infection control and overall patient safety. The solution enabled data-driven supply management, ensuring better inventory accuracy and forecasting. Following success in five ORs, the deployment expanded to all 36 OR suites, with continued development targeting additional supply locations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $9.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global



Global RTLS In Healthcare Market Report Segmentation



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

RFID

Wi-Fi

UWB

BLE

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management

Personnel Locating & Monitoring

Access Control & Security

Environmental Monitoring

Supply Chain Management & Automation

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

