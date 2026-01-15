Point-of-Care Influenza Diagnostics Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Opportunities in Rising Demand for Rapid Tests, Advancements in Test Sensitivity, and Integration with Telehealth for Home Testing

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care Influenza Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point-of-care influenza diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 415.56 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 709.52 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.14% from 2025 to 2033.

Increasing global prevalence and severity of seasonal & zoonotic influenza outbreaks, growth in adoption of rapid POC tests, technological advancements in the influenza POC tests, and telehealth & home-based testing integration are key drivers of market growth.







For instance, in October 2023, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reported around a billion seasonal flu cases annually, including 3-5 million cases of severe illness, causing 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths annually. Furthermore, in June 2024, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland) received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)) for its cobas Influenza A/B & RSV nucleic acid test, an Influenza A multiplex real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay on the cobas liat system. Producing results in just 20 minutes on a compact analyzer suitable for most healthcare settings, the test uses either a single nasopharyngeal or anterior nasal swab sample to confirm or rule out infection with influenza A and B viruses.



The rapid adoption of point-of-care (POC) tests is a significant factor fostering market growth. These rapid tests provide prompt results, often within minutes, allowing for timely diagnosis and treatment decisions for outpatient and urgent care settings. The convenience and ease of use of rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) reduce reliance on centralized laboratories, reduce turnaround time, and improve patient outcomes. Furthermore, these tests are becoming more affordable and accessible, allowing their use in various healthcare settings, such as clinics, pharmacies, and emergency rooms. This shift towards decentralized testing is reinforced by ongoing technological advancements that improve the sensitivity and specificity of rapid tests. Therefore, healthcare providers are more likely to use POC testing as part of routine influenza management, driving market growth, particularly in North America and Europe, with growing adoption in Asia-Pacific markets.



Moreover, one revolutionary factor propelling market expansion is the combination of telehealth and home-based influenza testing. FDA-approved home flu test kits, which are frequently used with telehealth platforms that allow virtual consultations and real-time results transmission to healthcare professionals, have made it possible for people to perform quick diagnostics in the convenience of their own homes. For instance, in October 2024, the Healgen Rapid Check Flu A&B Antigen Test was authorized for sale by the US Food and Drug Administration. The test, available without a prescription and intended for people with respiratory symptoms, uses a nasal swab sample to provide COVID-19 and flu results at home in about 15 minutes. The test can identify proteins from influenza A and B (the viruses that cause the flu).



This integration supports public health initiatives by promoting early detection and isolation, which slows the spread of influenza, and improves patient convenience and testing accessibility. The COVID-19 pandemic made home-based diagnostics easier, raising awareness and acceptance of remote healthcare solutions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $415.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $709.52 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Abbott

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Danaher/Cepheid

Quidel Corporation

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad

BioMerieux (Biofire/Idaho Technologies)

Diasorin (Focus Diagnostics)

Hologic

Thermo/Remel

Fujirebio

Visby Medical

Twist

Global Point-of-Care Influenza Diagnostics Market Report Segmentation



Test Type Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Rapid Antigen Tests (RIDT)

Molecular Point-of-Care Tests

Biosensor-Based Tests

Others

Influenza Strain Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Influenza A

Influenza B

Influenza A & B Combined Tests

Technology Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Immunoassay-based

Molecular Diagnostics

Nanotechnology based Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

