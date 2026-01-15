Bioprocess Automation Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 - Rising Adoption Of Digitalization and Automation In Biomanufacturing Processes

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocess Automation Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Distributed Control Systems, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition, Manufacturing Execution Systems), Application, End Use and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioprocess automation software market size was estimated at USD 1.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.84% from 2025 to 2033. The industry is driven by the rising adoption of digitalization and automation in biomanufacturing, enhancing efficiency and process consistency.



Additionally, growing demand for real-time monitoring and advanced data analytics supports quality control and regulatory compliance.



Rising Adoption Of Digitalization and Automation In Biomanufacturing Processes



The rising adoption of digitalization and automation in biomanufacturing processes is a major driver of the bioprocess automation software market, as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly seek to enhance efficiency, reduce variability, and ensure regulatory compliance. Automation software enables seamless integration of upstream and downstream operations, real-time monitoring of critical parameters, and advanced process control through platforms like MES, SCADA, and PAT.

By replacing manual, error-prone tasks with intelligent data-driven systems, manufacturers can achieve faster scale-up, improved batch consistency, and optimized resource utilization. This digital shift is also aligned with the industry's move toward continuous bioprocessing and Industry 4.0 principles, making automation software central to achieving smarter, more connected, and more agile production environments.



The need for bioprocess automation is anticipated to increase as the world's healthcare system depends more on biology for novel treatments, making it an essential part of contemporary pharmaceutical production. Automation in bioprocessing allows manufacturers to optimize production workflows, improve consistency, and increase throughput without compromising quality. Biopharmaceutical companies can produce larger biologics with reduced variability, faster turnaround times, and lower operational costs by integrating robotics, AI, and advanced monitoring systems.

Global Bioprocess Automation Software Market Report Segmentation



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Distributed Control Systems

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Manufacturing Execution Systems

Laboratory Information Management Systems

Process Analytical Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

Quality Control

Manufacturing Operations

Data Management

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pharmaceutical & biotech manufacturers

CDMOs & CMOs

Academic & research institutions

Contract testing & analytical labs

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

