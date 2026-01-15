Veterinary in Vitro Fertilization Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Advancements and Affordable Solutions Like Shashthi Enhance Accessibility

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary in Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Reagents/Consumables, Services), Animal (Bovine, Swine), Technique (Artificial Insemination, Embryo Transfer), End Use and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary in vitro fertilization market size was estimated at USD 1.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2025 to 2033.

The market is experiencing growth driven by rising demand for genetically superior livestock, increasing adoption of advanced reproductive technologies in cattle, equine, and exotic species, and government initiatives supporting animal breeding and conservation programs, which collectively enhance productivity and biodiversity.







The veterinary in vitro fertilization (IVF) industry is being significantly driven by technological advancements and the launch of more affordable products. For instance, in September 2024, Indian Immunologicals Limited, in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), developed "Shashthi," an indigenous IVF media, which has reduced the cost per embryo by 33% compared to imported media and has enhanced accessibility for farmers.

Innovations such as Ovum Pick Up (OPU) and In Vitro Embryo Production (IVEP) are replacing traditional in vivo techniques, improving embryo quality and genetic multiplication in livestock. These advancements, coupled with the availability of cost-effective IVF solutions, are accelerating adoption across veterinary hospitals and fertility clinics, boosting productivity and fostering widespread acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies.



In addition, expanding the scope of IVF beyond livestock and companion animals into wildlife conservation is expected to boost market demand. It is also expected to drive increased investment, innovation, and cross-disciplinary research in veterinary reproductive technologies, solidifying IVF's role in species preservation and global biodiversity initiatives. For instance, in January 2024, Scientists from the BioRescue consortium, led by Germany's Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, achieved the world's first successful embryo transfer in southern white rhinos - a major milestone toward saving the nearly extinct northern white rhino.

Using IVF, embryos created from preserved sperm and eggs are now stored in Germany and Italy, with plans to implant the first northern white rhino embryo into a surrogate in Kenya. Though the initial pregnancy ended prematurely, the achievement proves that rhino IVF and embryo transfer can work, marking a breakthrough in large-mammal reproduction science.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Zoetis Services LLC

Kruuse

Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

Esco Medical

Imy Technologies

Minitube

Agetech Inc

Orgensen Laboratories

Bovine Elite LLC

Equine Fertility Centre

Veterinary Group

Stateline Veterinary Service.

Global Veterinary In Vitro Fertilization Market Report Segmentation



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Instruments

Reagents/Consumables

Services

Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Bovine

Swine

Ovine

Caprine

Equine

Other Animals

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Artificial Insemination

Embryo Transfer

Ovum Pickup

In-Vitro Maturation

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Veterinary Fertility Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Cryobanks

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

