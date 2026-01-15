Music Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Growth is Robust Across Events, Age Groups, and Booking Modes Globally

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Music Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Event (Concert, Festival, Others), Age Group, Expenditure, Booking Mode and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global music tourism market is poised for a remarkable growth trajectory, with its size estimated at USD 91.44 billion in 2024, anticipated to escalate to USD 330.12 billion by 2033.

This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2025 to 2033. Travelers today incorporate journeys into their lifestyle expenditures, gravitating towards experiences that mirror personal aspirations and immerse them in local culture.

The present-day traveler seeks meaning and a sense of belonging, not merely visiting but experiencing destinations. This shift can be seen in the resurgence of long-stay travel and culturally enriching itineraries that offer engagements beyond transactional interactions. The latest data from the UN World Tourism Organization validates this shift, with international tourist arrivals increasing by 5% in the first quarter of 2025 from 2024, surpassing 2019 levels by 3%.

There is a burgeoning demand for experiences that reflect a destination's unique characteristics through accommodation, dining, and daily experiences. The appeal of boutique hotels that merge contemporary aesthetics with local sensibilities is evident in urban centers and natural retreats. This "experience architecture" directs brands and tourism promoters towards atmospheric storytelling rather than conventional amenities. The Japan National Tourism Organization also supports these trends, emphasizing craftsmanship and cultural immersion in its strategy.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers impacting the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $91.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $330.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc.

Glastonbury Festival Events Limited

We Are One World BV

Superstruct Entertainment Limited

iMe Entertainment Group

CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA

Live Nation Entertainment

HYBE Co., Ltd.

MSG Entertainment Holdings, LLC

DF Concerts Limited

TEG Dainty

Global Music Tourism Market Report Segmentation

Event Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Concerts

Festivals

Other

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Below 18 Years

18 to 34 Years

34 to 54 Years

55 Years and Above

Expenditure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Event Expenditure

Travel-Related Expenditure

Booking Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Direct Booking

Travel Agents

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kv0aqf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment