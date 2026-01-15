Music Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Growth is Robust Across Events, Age Groups, and Booking Modes Globally

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Music Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Event (Concert, Festival, Others), Age Group, Expenditure, Booking Mode and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global music tourism market is poised for a remarkable growth trajectory, with its size estimated at USD 91.44 billion in 2024, anticipated to escalate to USD 330.12 billion by 2033.
This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2025 to 2033. Travelers today incorporate journeys into their lifestyle expenditures, gravitating towards experiences that mirror personal aspirations and immerse them in local culture.
The present-day traveler seeks meaning and a sense of belonging, not merely visiting but experiencing destinations. This shift can be seen in the resurgence of long-stay travel and culturally enriching itineraries that offer engagements beyond transactional interactions. The latest data from the UN World Tourism Organization validates this shift, with international tourist arrivals increasing by 5% in the first quarter of 2025 from 2024, surpassing 2019 levels by 3%.
There is a burgeoning demand for experiences that reflect a destination's unique characteristics through accommodation, dining, and daily experiences. The appeal of boutique hotels that merge contemporary aesthetics with local sensibilities is evident in urban centers and natural retreats. This "experience architecture" directs brands and tourism promoters towards atmospheric storytelling rather than conventional amenities. The Japan National Tourism Organization also supports these trends, emphasizing craftsmanship and cultural immersion in its strategy.
