Clinical Trials Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Immense Potential for CROs and Drug Development Collaborations

The global clinical trials market size was estimated at USD 84.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 158.41 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.48% from 2025 to 2033. The growth of the market is driven by rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, advancements in precision medicine and biotechnology, expansion of decentralized and virtual trials, and growing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotech companies.







The market growth spiked post COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies invested heavily in novel drug development to minimize COVID-19 patient burden. In 2020, Synairgen plc and Parexel collaborated on a Phase III study of Interferon-beta (IFN-beta) treatment for COVID-19. Such strategic initiatives by CROs boosted market revenue growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow owing to factors such as rapid technological evolution, prevalence of chronic diseases, globalization of clinical trials, and a rise in demand for CROs for conducting research activities.



In addition, significant changes in the ways of conducting upcoming or ongoing clinical trials is also one of the factors contributing to market growth. Regulatory agencies including the U.S. FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and China's National Medical Products Administration among several others issued various guidelines for conducting trials to support the implementation of decentralized clinical trials and virtual services. The current scenario for research and development activities across the globe and the need for several new treatment options have also led to the adoption of fast-track clinical trials. Thus, aforementioned factors are estimated to open new opportunities to the clinical trials market growth.



Furthermore, the utilization of CRO services enables manufacturers and sponsors to focus their resources on strengthening core production capabilities and optimizing in-house operational processes. The availability of the vast array of services from drug discovery to post marketing surveillance has further simplified processes for mid-size & small-scale pharmaceutical and biotechnological organizations by providing them the option to outsource research and development activities to reduce infrastructure investment. For instance, in November 2023, Syneos Health entered into a collaboration agreement with GoBroad Healthcare Group. This collaborative initiative extended the company's clinical trial capabilities into a more extensive array of therapeutic areas in China.

