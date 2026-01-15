Sapphire XT: Coherent’s New Compact 1W Visible Laser Platform Sets a New Standard for Life Science and Semiconductor Innovations

SAXONBURG, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the launch of the Sapphire XT, a new mid-power visible laser platform based on the company’s proven Optically Pumped Semiconductor (OPS) technology. Sapphire XT debuts as an impressively compact, one-box solution with an integrated controller and available at 488nm, 532nm, and 561nm, each delivering 1W of output power. This new laser system has a footprint comparable to a smartphone, doubling the performance of previous models while reducing the overall size by more than 50%.



Advanced life science applications such as super-resolution microscopy and DNA sequencing require laser wavelengths precisely aligned with fluorescent dyes absorption peaks, along with increased output power for higher resolution and throughput. Instrument manufacturers seek to reduce system complexity and cost through greater laser integration by incorporating more functionality directly into the laser. Emerging quantum sensing, holography, and semiconductor applications further demand ultra-low noise, long-term power stability, and exceptional reliability.

Sapphire XT meets these needs by offering a fully integrated laser platform that introduces intrinsic modulation enabled by OPS technology. Its direct electrical modulation interface eliminates the need for external components such as Acousto-Optic Modulators, reducing cost and simplifying integration. The system supports customized wavelengths and optional single-mode or multi-mode fiber coupling. Compatibility with the Coherent OBIS XT platform extends coverage to 640nm in the red spectral region and key UV wavelengths between 261nm and 360nm. Together, Sapphire XT and OBIS XT enable multi-wavelength solutions (488nm, 561nm, and 640nm) for super-resolution microscopy, all with matched form factors and 1W power levels to help reduce significantly build spaces and control architecture complexity.

“Our Sapphire XT platform represents a major step forward in compact lasers for the visible spectrum,” said Dr. Torsten Rauch, Senior Vice President, Solid State Business Unit. “Combining unmatched OPS technology with advanced manufacturing, we are setting a new standard for compact, high-power visible lasers that enable the next generation of life science and semiconductor innovations.”



Coherent will showcase the new Sapphire XT platform at BiOS Expo & Photonics West 2026 from January 17 to January 22, 2026, at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

For more details, please visit Sapphire - Continuous Wave (CW) Lasers | Coherent.

