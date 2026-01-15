Substrata Media™ Announces The Scheduled Launch of the Nation’s First Living Media Entertainment Platform

FELTON, Del., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Substrata Media™ today announced the scheduled launch of the nation’s first Living Media™ Production Campus, a first-of-its-kind hybrid facility located in Felton, Delaware combining working agricultural equine operations, cinematic production, and interactive media into a single, fully operational environment.

The campus merges cinematic storytelling, daily livestreams, and real-time audience participation within an active equine facility — creating a new media format designed to drive long-term engagement, emotional connection, and national visibility for Delaware-based innovation.

Backed by private investment and led by Delaware resident and founder Michael Calderone, the project brings together media, sport, agriculture, and technology in a scalable model aligned with workforce development, rural investment, and modern entertainment demand.

Substrata’s first Living Media “world” — a character-driven, interactive narrative centered on equine life and human experience — will debut on FreeRaceHorse.com™ March 2026.

What Is Living Media?

Living Media is Substrata’s proprietary layered storytelling model, designed to combine:

Unscripted real-world activity



Episodic cinematic storytelling



Interactive audience participation





Into a single, continuously evolving ecosystem built for long term attachment over traditional attention grabbing practices.

At the Felton campus, Living Media comes to life through four integrated components:

Unbridled: A Journey of Passion™

A short-form cinematic dramatic series introducing the people, horses, and emotional journeys at the heart of the operation, with a focus on purpose.

Sandtown Unscripted™

A weekly livestream capturing all the emotions, drama and beauty associated with real farm operations, horse care, training, and behind-the-scenes activity through more than 50 cameras — providing unprecedented access and transparency.

FreeRaceHorse.com ™

The centralized platform where daily livestreams, episodic content, interactive features, fan participation, fan rewards and recognition along with digital engagement, converge into a single experience.

AI-Driven Living Intelligence

A world-aware AI layer that enables direct communication between horses and their digital owners — continuously informed by real events and validated by live streams, and cinematic storytelling.

“Unlike traditional and social media models, Substrata is built for retention, emotional depth, and long-term connection — unifying social reach, live immersion, and cinematic emotion into living worlds,” said Michael Calderone, Founder and CEO of Substrata Media.

Why Delaware?

Felton, Delaware offers a unique combination of agricultural infrastructure, accessibility, and operational efficiency that makes it an ideal launch location:

Cinematic Rural Environment — Over 100 acres of controlled agricultural and filming space, ideal for immersive storytelling and responsible animal operations.



— Over 100 acres of controlled agricultural and filming space, ideal for immersive storytelling and responsible animal operations. Proximity to Equine & Racing Infrastructure — Located near Dover Downs and Harrington Raceway, and within reach of major Mid-Atlantic racing venues, positioning the campus within an established equine corridor.



— Located near Dover Downs and Harrington Raceway, and within reach of major Mid-Atlantic racing venues, positioning the campus within an established equine corridor. Operational Efficiency — Delaware’s business environment, agricultural alignment, and regional labor access support scalable hybrid operations.



— Delaware’s business environment, agricultural alignment, and regional labor access support scalable hybrid operations. Access to Major Markets — Within 2.5 hours of New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C., enabling national distribution, partnerships, and talent access.



Jobs, Growth, and What’s Next

Through its operational subsidiary Exceed Equine™, Substrata Media has already established a core team of 15 full-time Delaware-based employees, with plans to expand to approximately 50 roles across production, animal care, technology, and logistics by 2027.

The Felton campus has been active for over 15 months, with the first Living Media world scheduled to launch publicly in March 2026.

“Entertainment Media is at an inflection point,” Calderone added. “Audiences and sponsors are overwhelmed by fragmented platforms and disposable content, yet more than ever crave depth, continuity, and meaning. Substrata Media™ is our answer to that shift. Delaware has provided us the opportunity to build and showcase what the next era of media and entertainment will look like.”

About Substrata Media

Substrata Media™ is a next-generation media company building immersive content ecosystems that blend real life, cinematic storytelling, and interactive fan experiences through its Living Media platforms.

Its first property, FreeRaceHorse.com™, will debut in early 2026. Cinematic previews of Unbridled “A Journey Of Passion” and early platform registration are available at www.FreeRaceHorse.com .

Substrata operates through strategic partners including Exceed Equine™ (on-site operations and equine care) and MCAL-100 LLC. (real estate holding company).

