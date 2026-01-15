Tive & Vizion Partner to Host the 4th Annual ION Workshop at Manifest 2026

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Vizion , an innovative logistics technology company, to host the annual ION Workshop at Manifest 2026 on Monday, February 9. As rising trade uncertainty and cost pressures reshape global logistics, the event will convene leaders across the supply chain to map the next decade of innovation and risk readiness.

Now in its fourth year, the ION Workshop has become a cornerstone of the Manifest experience. Bringing together practitioners, innovators, and strategy leaders from across the global logistics ecosystem, this year's summit is designed to help companies navigate a rapidly-evolving environment where real-time insight, data integrity, and cross-ecosystem visibility are increasingly non-negotiable.

The half-day workshop will feature interactive panel discussions and collaborative conversations, all centered around the most urgent topics shaping the future of supply chain performance, resilience, and innovation.

ION brings together the innovators and builders shaping the supply chain industry’s future, creating a space to collaborate, network, spark new partnerships, and tackle the industry’s biggest challenges. This year’s agenda features standout leaders, including: Rachel Levy, COO of Brooklinen; Matt Elenjickal, CEO of FourKites; Michael Caney, CCO of Highway; Pablo Palafox, CEO of Happy Robot; Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive; and Kyle Henderson, CEO of Vizion. Review the ION Workshop agenda here .

These industry experts will be unpacking the evolution of cargo theft from physical attacks to sophisticated digital identity fraud. With sessions focusing on strategic forecasting, tariff exposure, and the real financial impact of dirty data, ION stays focused on what’s next in supply chain technology. These aren’t abstract discussions: they’re practical, actionable strategies for navigating the complexities of 2026 and beyond.

“Tive is thrilled to co-present this workshop encouraging meaningful dialogue and real-world problem solving,” said Krenar Komoni, Founder & CEO of Tive. “As the supply chain landscape grows more dynamic and complex, collaboration has never been more essential. Partnering with Vizion to deliver the ION Workshop enables us to unite the brightest minds in the industry to dig into the challenges and opportunities that will define the next decade of global logistics.”

“We’re excited to welcome Tive as co-sponsor for ION 2026. Krenar and his team have been pioneers in real-time shipment visibility, making them the perfect partner as we tackle this year’s critical challenges,” said Kyle Henderson, Vizion CEO. “Our lineup of industry leaders will address AI implementation, geopolitical trade shifts, sophisticated cargo theft, and strategic forecasting—keeping our eye squarely on building the future. ION delivers actionable strategies for the complex realities shaping supply chain in 2026 and beyond.”

The ION Workshop is open to all Manifest attendees. The ION Workshop agenda can be viewed here.

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,200 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About Vizion

Vizion provides AI-powered global trade intelligence through its ION Platform, monitoring $7.5 trillion in goods daily via 270+ data sources covering 56% of worldwide container shipments. The company’s two flagship products—BoxTrack for real-time container tracking across ocean, rail, and road, and TradeView for forward-looking trade intelligence with 90-day forecasts and 11 years of historical data—help leading enterprises predict disruptions, assess logistics risk, and optimize supply chain performance across 1.5 million companies worldwide. To learn more, visit vizionapi.com .

