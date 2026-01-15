Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Forecast to 2033 - Key Opportunities in Specialized Testing for Complex Therapeutics, Driven by Increasing Drug Development, and Regulatory Demand

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global bioanalytical testing services market is poised for significant growth in the coming decade. Estimated at USD 4.80 billion in 2024, the market is projected to surge to USD 11.24 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 9.93% from 2025 to 2033.

This trajectory is driven predominantly by expanding drug development activities, complexities in therapeutics, and a rising trend towards outsourcing testing services.

As the development of sophisticated therapeutic modalities such as gene therapies and biologics intensifies, there's an escalating demand for specialized bioanalytical testing services. Concomitantly, technological advancements and R&D investments serve as substantial market growth propellants. Innovations like High-Throughput Screening (HTS), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), and Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) have considerably increased the precision and efficiency of bioanalytical testing. Moreover, the incorporation of automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into workflows optimizes processes, enhances accuracy, and elevates throughput.

Additionally, heightened regulatory oversight and greater awareness on the significance of bioanalytical testing are bolstering market demand. Stringent guidelines on drug development from global entities such as the U.S. FDA and EMA underscore the requirement for precise and reliable bioanalytical methods, thus propelling a preference for outsourcing. These guidelines are pivotal in ensuring the safety and efficacy of new drugs and biosimilars.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $11.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (PPD, Inc.)

ICON Plc

Charles River Laboratories International

IQVIA

Syneos Health

SGS SA

Labcorp

Intertek Group Plc

Pace Analytical Services LLC.

Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report Segmentation

Molecule Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

LC-MS Studies

Immunoassays

Other Large Molecule Tests

Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

ADME

In-vivo

In-vitro

Pharmacokinetics (PK)

Pharmacodynamics (PD)

Bioavailability

Bioequivalence

Biomarker Testing

Cell-based Assay

Virology Testing

Other Tests

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Sample Collection and Preparation

Sample Collection, Handling and Storage

Protein Precipitation

Liquid-Liquid Extraction

Solid Phase Extraction

Others

Method Development and Validation

Sample Analysis

Hyphenated technique

Chromatographic technique

Electrophoresis

Ligand Binding Assay

Mass Spectrometry

Spectroscopic Techniques

Genomic and Molecular Techniques

Other processes

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pharma & BioPharma Companies

CDMO

CRO

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America, including U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe, covering UK, Germany, France, and others

Asia-Pacific, featuring Japan, China, India, among others

Latin America with focus on Brazil, Argentina, Colombia

Middle East & Africa, including South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1p2it

