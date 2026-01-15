Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Drug Discovery, Vaccine Production, Cell-based Research, Diagnostics), End Use and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fetal bovine serum market size was estimated at USD 2.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.44% from 2025 to 2033.

Factors such as the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry in developing countries and established markets are expected to drive demand for fetal bovine serum (FBS) during the forecast period.



Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$2.06 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$6.91 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate14.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

  • Market Segmentation and Scope
  • Market Lineage Outlook
  • Parent Market Outlook
  • Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Driver Analysis
  • Expanding biopharmaceutical & biotechnology industry
  • Rising cell-based research
  • Market Restraint Analysis
  • Presence of Alternatives
  • Industry Analysis Tools
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Macroeconomic Analysis

Companies Featured

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Sartorius AG
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • HiMedia Laboratories
  • Bio-Techne
  • PAN-Biotech
  • Atlas Biologicals, Inc.
  • Rocky Mountain Biologicals
  • Biowest

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Drug Discovery
  • In-vitro Fertilization
  • Vaccine Production
  • Cell-based Research
  • Diagnostics
  • Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations (CRO)
  • Academic and Research Organizations
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

