Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Drug Discovery, Vaccine Production, Cell-based Research, Diagnostics), End Use and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fetal bovine serum market size was estimated at USD 2.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.44% from 2025 to 2033.

Factors such as the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry in developing countries and established markets are expected to drive demand for fetal bovine serum (FBS) during the forecast period.







Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Market Segmentation and Scope

Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Expanding biopharmaceutical & biotechnology industry

Rising cell-based research

Market Restraint Analysis

Presence of Alternatives

Industry Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

HiMedia Laboratories

Bio-Techne

PAN-Biotech

Atlas Biologicals, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

Biowest

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Drug Discovery

In-vitro Fertilization

Vaccine Production

Cell-based Research

Diagnostics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Academic and Research Organizations

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

