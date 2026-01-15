Web Agency Summit 2026 Returns: A 4-Day Deep Dive into Profitable Agency Growth





LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atarim has officially announced the return of Web Agency Summit for 2026. Running from Monday 27 April to Thursday 30 April 2026, the free, four-day online event provides agency owners and their teams with practical, proven strategies to win better clients, deliver smarter projects, and grow profitably.

Now in its sixth year, the summit addresses the specific challenges of the modern digital agency: the widening gap between "staying busy" and scaling sustainably, the margins lost to scope creep, and the internal chaos that occurs when delivery depends entirely on founder heroics. The 2026 program is designed to be the four most useful days you’ll spend on your agency this year.

“We’re bringing back the world’s biggest event for people who sell and deliver web projects,” said Vito Peleg, CEO of Atarim. “Most founders started their agency because they were great at the work, not because they were experts in pricing, operations, or systems. We’re cutting through the fluff to share practical, honest answers that help you stop spinning plates and start scaling a business that doesn’t depend entirely on you”.

What to Expect in 2026

The 2026 curriculum focuses on implementation, not just high-level theory. New updates for this year include shorter, more informative sessions, community-chosen content, and the first ever Web Agency Summit Awards.

Attendees will explore ways to:

Win Better-Fit Clients: Bringing in consistent business without relying on luck or draining "close enough" projects.

Protect Margins: Stopping scope creep and fire drills from eating timelines and profitability.

Stopping scope creep and fire drills from eating timelines and profitability. Meaningfully adopt AI: Using automation to genuinely save time rather than creating rework.

Using automation to genuinely save time rather than creating rework. Scale Delivery: Implementing systems for quality control and smoother handovers.

The summit continues its tradition of connecting agencies with the tools they use daily, with past events featuring experts from platforms like WordPress, Canva, Google and GoDaddy. Beyond the sessions, the virtual Networking Lounge and Exhibit Hall allow owners to meet collaborators, referral partners, and the community that can help move their business forward.

Registration for the Web Agency Summit 2026 is free and includes full access to all live sessions, keynotes, and interactive Q&As.



For more information and to sign up for ticket notifications, visit atarim.io/summit .

