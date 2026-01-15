Competent Cells (Chemically, Electrocompetent, Ultracompetent) Market Research Report 2025-2033: Increasing Demand for Recombinant Proteins & Enzymes, Growth in Genetic Engineering & Synthetic Biology

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competent Cells Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Chemically Competent Cells, Electrocompetent Cells, Ultracompetent Cells), Application (Cloning, Protein Expression, Mutagenesis), End Use and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global competent cells market is poised for substantial growth, with its size estimated at USD 2.25 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2033.

This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of sophisticated molecular cloning techniques, a surge in demand for recombinant proteins, and expanding applications in drug discovery and biotechnology research. As advancements in genetic engineering and synthetic biology continue, the necessity for effective competent cells is anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Recombinant Proteins & Enzymes

The competent cells market is significantly propelled by the burgeoning production of recombinant proteins and enzymes. Biopharmaceutical companies depend on recombinant proteins, including monoclonal antibodies, hormones, cytokines, and biosimilars derived from engineered microbes for various applications in food processing, diagnostics, biofuels, and the biotech industry. These cells are integral to facilitating clonal and expression workflows in these sectors. As biologics pipelines expand, the demand for new therapies heightens, necessitating high transformation efficiency and prolific protein production.

Furthermore, advances in synthetic biology and metabolic engineering expand recombinant enzyme applications in sustainable materials, chemicals, and bioplastics. Increased investments in precision fermentation and cell-free protein synthesis fuel the need for optimized competent cell systems. As research and biotech companies emphasize cloning speed, scalability, and enhanced expression platforms, the demand for competent cells amplifies for drug discovery, protein engineering, and industrial biomanufacturing applications.

Growth in Genetic Engineering & Synthetic Biology

Genetic engineering and synthetic biology are crucial drivers in the competent cells market. These domains necessitate competent cells with high efficiency for tasks like DNA cloning, plasmid construction, CRISPR editing, and microbial engineering. As research implement AI-driven protein design and advanced genome-editing workflows, the demand for high-performance competent cells grows.

Synthetic biology's progression into industries like biomanufacturing, sustainable chemicals, biofuels, precision agriculture, and biosensors fuels the demand for optimized competent cell lines. Greater investments in microbial strain engineering and high-throughput screening necessitate finding competent cell lines delivering rapid, scalable, and consistent results.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global



Global Component Cells Market Report Segmentation

Type Outlook (2021-2033): Chemically Competent Cells, Electrocompetent Cells, Ultracompetent Cells

(2021-2033): Chemically Competent Cells, Electrocompetent Cells, Ultracompetent Cells Application Outlook (2021-2033): Cloning, Protein Expression, Mutagenesis, Others

(2021-2033): Cloning, Protein Expression, Mutagenesis, Others End Use Outlook (2021-2033): Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others

(2021-2033): Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others Regional Outlook(2021-2033): North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd.

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Roche Applied Science

Qiagen

SGI-DNA (Synthetic Genomics, Inc.)

