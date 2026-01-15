Bright Mountain Media Showcases Award-Winning Aruba Campaign; CEO Demonstrates Confidence with Stock Acquisition

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a leading marketing services platform that empowers brands, agencies, and publishers to go further, faster, today announced the release of an on-demand webinar titled “How Connected Research Helped Aruba Reimagine Tourism Marketing.” This concise, sub-30-minute session explores how Aruba Tourism Authority, Big Village, and Deep Focus collaborated to create an award-winning campaign rooted in connected research and fueled by creative that resonated deeply with high-value travelers.

Watch the webinar here: https://links.brightmountainmedia.com/connected-research-helped-aruba-tourism-marketing

Rebuilding Tourism Through Insight and Innovation

With approximately 93% of its GDP tied to tourism, Aruba faced significant pressure to restore demand post-pandemic while competing against global destinations. Big Village spearheaded a robust attitudinal segmentation and connected research initiative, ensuring insights flowed seamlessly from planning and creative development through media activation and closed-loop measurement—bridging the gap between research and real-world execution.

These insights powered Deep Focus’s “When You Love Aruba, It Loves You Back” creative platform, reframing tourism as a reciprocal relationship between travelers and the island’s people, culture, and environment. By activating attitudinal segments directly within major media platforms and linking performance to Aruba’s CRM, the campaign achieved record-breaking visitation, improved marketing ROI, and moved beyond generic “sun and sand” messaging to connect with travelers’ deeper values.

Industry Recognition

The campaign earned widespread acclaim for its creative excellence and measurable business impact, including:

Gold Magellan Award in Destination Marketing from Travel Weekly

in Destination Marketing from Recognition in the Shorty Impact Awards for “When You Love Aruba, It Loves You Back”





These honors underscore how rigorous, connected research can drive work that is both emotionally resonant and demonstrably effective.

Webinar Highlights

The on-demand session features three key leaders behind Aruba’s success:

Kyle Kreuger , Deep Focus

, Deep Focus Lea Giaquinto , Aruba Tourism Authority

, Aruba Tourism Authority Andy Davidson, Big Village





Together, they share the journey from attitudinal segmentation to “agentic” audience twins, platform integration, and measurement—illustrating how a connected system of insight, creative, media, and analytics helped Aruba safeguard its tourism economy and build a sustainable growth model.

Marketing, insights, and destination leaders seeking to apply connected research principles to their own brands are encouraged to watch and share the webinar with their teams.

Access the session here: https://links.brightmountainmedia.com/connected-research-helped-aruba-tourism-marketing

CEO Demonstrates Confidence in Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media also announced that Matt Drinkwater, Chief Executive Officer, filed a Form 5 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting the purchase of 299,500 shares of the Company’s common stock on December 10, 2025. This transaction reflects the CEO’s continued confidence in Bright Mountain Media’s long-term strategy and growth prospects.

View the filing here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=19053288&guid=edt-kWxWzl1wdth

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) brings together a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services—united by data-driven insights. Subsidiaries include Deep Focus Agency, LLC, MediaHouse, Inc., BV Insights, LLC, CL Media Holdings, LLC, and Bright Mountain, LLC d/b/a BrightStream.



Learn more: http://www.brightmountainmedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “expects,” and similar terms. Actual results may differ materially due to factors beyond our control. Please review cautionary statements and disclosures under “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other SEC filings. Bright Mountain does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact / Investor Relations:

Douglas Baker

Email: corp@otcprgroup.com

Tel: (561) 807-6350

https://otcprgroup.com