14th Annual State of the Cure for T1D Shows Major Development in Cure Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance (JDCA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit solely focused on accelerating a cure for type 1 diabetes, announced the release of the 14th annual State of the Cure for Type 1 Diabetes (SOTC). This is the first publication to highlight the shift of cell supply research from the nonprofit to the commercial domain.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition where insulin-producing cells are destroyed by the immune system, requiring lifelong dependence on exogenous insulin and constant management.

The SOTC is JDCA’s flagship annual publication, providing independent investigative reporting on the scientific, financial, and organizational forces shaping type 1 diabetes cure research.

The 14th edition marks an evolution in JDCA’s reporting. Compared to prior editions of the publication, more content is dedicated to the increased activity from large and small companies, driven by demonstrated success of stem cell-derived beta cells as a viable cell replacement method in clinical trials. Historically, the majority of support and funding toward alternative methods of cell supply were early-stage and led by nonprofit and government foundations. The SOTC discusses that this shift demonstrates the sector is now attracting capital.

“This is an exciting time for T1D cure research,” said Phil Shaw, Executive Director at JDCA. “In the fourteen years I’ve been conducting this work, we are witnessing a fundamental shift in cure research for type 1 diabetes that can lead to game-changing breakthroughs in the near term.”

In 2026, the organization will continue expanding coverage to reflect the growing commercial involvement in curative therapies.

About Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance

Juvenile Diabetes Cure Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2011. Its mission is to accelerate a community-defined functional cure for type 1 diabetes through information transparency and robust cure advocacy.

JDCA conducts free investigative reporting on diabetes-focused entities and influential news in the diabetes ecosystem; ensuring information regarding T1D is easily accessible to the wider community.