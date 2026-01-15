After Weeks of Complicated Holiday Cooking, Simple Meals are Emerging as a Top New Year’s Trend

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) As the new year begins, many families are easing back into routines and finding their way around the kitchen again. The shift is steering people toward stress-free meals that are easy to prepare, using simple, wholesome ingredients that help take the pressure out of cooking.

Beans continue to be a dependable base for satisfying meals that feel approachable. Bush’s Recipe Beans are grown, cooked and canned in North America and are the best for bringing flavorful, feel-good meals to the table. Bush’s Recipe Beans add plant-based protein and fiber to any meal — nutrients that help make meals feel more filling and balanced, especially during the busy start of the year.

That interest in simpler cooking is showing up in the kinds of dishes people are making. Recipes that come together quickly are resonating with home cooks who want meals that feel easy and satisfying without extra time in the kitchen. A Greek Dense Bean Salad uses Bush’s Chick Peas and Bush’s Cannellini Beans for a bright, fresh dish, while a Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl combines Bush’s Black Beans with roasted vegetables for a warm start to the morning.

