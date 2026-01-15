U.S. Dominates Global Busiest Airports Rankings as Four U.S. Airports Feature in 2025 Top Ten

Chicago, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key Findings:

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) remains the world’s busiest airport in 2025

Four North American airports rank in the global Top 10

Chicago O’Hare (ORD) records the strongest year-on-year growth among major U.S. hubs

Denver (DEN) continues to deliver the largest long-term capacity growth since 2019

OAG, the leading data platform for the global travel industry, today revealed its 2025 Busiest Airports rankings, confirming North America’s continued dominance in global air capacity.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) once again ranked as the world’s busiest airport, offering 63.1 million seats (Domestic + International) in 2025. Capacity at ATL grew by 1% compared to 2024 and remains closely aligned with pre-pandemic levels, underpinned by the strength of the U.S. domestic market.

North America is home to four of the world’s ten busiest airports, reflecting the scale and resilience of U.S. air travel. Sixth placed Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) remains firmly established among the world’s busiest airports, reinforcing the growing importance of large, multi-hub networks across the United States.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) ranked eighth globally and recorded an 8% year-on-year increase in capacity, marking one of the strongest annual growth rates among major global hubs.

Tenth placed Denver International Airport (DEN) continues to stand out for its long-term expansion. While year-on-year growth in 2025 was modest at 1%, DEN’s capacity is now 24% higher than in 2019, the largest increase among the global Top 10.

OAG Chief Analyst, John Grant, commented:

“The continued dominance of North American airports reflects the structural strength of the U.S. domestic market. Airports such as Denver and Dallas Fort Worth illustrate how network expansion and airline strategy are reshaping the competitive landscape well beyond pre-pandemic benchmarks.”

Find full rankings and methodology on OAG’s website.

