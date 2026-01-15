Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at iRhythm caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that the Zio AT monitor was a real-time monitor intended for high-risk patients. Specifically, that insiders repeatedly touted the potential growth for the Zio AT as an innovative product that had only just begun to penetrate the market for real-time monitoring, which investors looked upon favorably given the premium selling price associated with devices approved for high-risk patients. As a result of these misrepresentations, the price of iRhythm common stock traded at artificially inflated prices at relevant times.

If you currently own IRTC and purchased prior to November 5, 2021 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

