SOME (So Others Might Eat) Appoints Troy Swanda as President and Chief Executive Officer

Washington, DC, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of SOME (So Others Might Eat) announced the appointment of Troy Swanda as President and Chief Executive Officer, following a unanimous vote of the Board. Swanda previously served as SOME’s Chief Operating Officer.

Swanda brings decades of experience, deep institutional knowledge, and a lifelong commitment to SOME’s mission. His leadership is grounded in operational excellence, collaborative problem-solving, and a clear focus on advancing dignity and opportunity for individuals and families experiencing poverty and homelessness in Washington, DC.

“Throughout his tenure at SOME, Troy has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to our mission and the people we serve,” said Evelyn Tollinche Miller, Chair of the Board of Directors. “His leadership consistently reflects the values on which SOME was founded, ensuring access to essential services including food, housing, healthcare, and workforce development. We are excited about this next chapter for SOME and believe Troy is the right leader at the right time to guide the organization forward, while honoring its legacy and strengthening its impact for the future.”

Swanda assumes the role at a pivotal moment for the organization, as SOME continues to respond to increased community needs while strengthening and expanding its programs across Washington, DC. His leadership will focus on sustaining high-quality services, supporting staff and partners, and positioning the organization for long-term impact amid a complex and evolving social and economic landscape.

“For 25 years, I have watched SOME walk alongside our neighbors, guided by dignity and compassion, as they strengthen their lives and move toward stability and opportunity,” said Swanda. “To be entrusted with leading an organization that has shaped my life and career is deeply meaningful, and I’m excited to build on our mission by helping even more neighbors meet their daily needs and move toward lasting self-sufficiency and hope in the years ahead.”

About SOME (So Others Might Eat)

SOME (So Others Might Eat) is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the daily needs of the city’s most vulnerable neighbors. Through a comprehensive, holistic approach, SOME provides food, affordable housing, healthcare, workforce development, and supportive services designed to help individuals and families move toward stability and self-sufficiency. Founded more than 50 years ago, SOME remains committed to ensuring that every person has access to dignity, opportunity, and hope.

