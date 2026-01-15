DRiV Showcases Commercial Vehicle Portfolio at HDAW 2026

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV, a global leader in the automotive aftermarket, will feature its “Made for the Hard Miles” commercial vehicle portfolio at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2026, taking place January 19-22 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. DRiV will be located at Booth 907.

The exhibit will highlight heavy-duty products from DRiV’s commercial vehicle brands, including Monroe®, Abex®, FP Diesel®, National®, Wagner®, and Walker®.

Featured Products at HDAW 2026 Include:

Monroe® - Magnum® Shock Absorbers, Air Springs, HD Chassis Components

- Magnum® Shock Absorbers, Air Springs, HD Chassis Components Abex® - Brake Drums, Air Disc Rotors, Calipers & Pads

- Brake Drums, Air Disc Rotors, Calipers & Pads FP Diesel® - Engine Kits, Starters & Alternators, Turbochargers & Cylinder Heads, Filters

- Engine Kits, Starters & Alternators, Turbochargers & Cylinder Heads, Filters National® - Wheel Oil Bath Seals, Bearings & Hub Caps

- Wheel Oil Bath Seals, Bearings & Hub Caps Wagner® - Lighting, Wipers & Mirrors

- Lighting, Wipers & Mirrors Walker® - Mufflers & Exhaust components

“Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week is where we demonstrate why DRiV’s legendary brands continue to set the standard in commercial vehicle quality,” said Joseph Saoud, vice president and general manager, U.S. & Canada, DRiV. “Built on decades of trust, our products are rigorously tested, engineered to exceed OE standards, and designed to perform relentlessly in the most demanding real-world applications.”

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion® Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Contact: sesposito@tenneco.com

