KeHE Distributors® Welcomes Industry Leader Steven A. White to Its Board

NAPERVILLE, ILL., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors ® , a leading distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven A. White to its Board of Directors, effective Feb 1, 2026.

White is a seasoned consumer packaged goods and distribution executive with extensive experience leading large-scale, people-intensive business operations and driving strategic transformation. He most recently served as President and Special Counsel to the CEO at Comcast, where he supported enterprise leadership development, digital equity initiatives, and organizational strategy. Before that, White was President of Comcast’s West Division, responsible for more than $20 billion in revenue and overseeing a workforce of 35,000 employees across multiple states.

With deep roots in the CPG sector, White began his career in leadership roles at PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive, navigating complex commercial landscapes. His blend of operational expertise, commercial insight, and customer focus equips him to offer a valuable perspective on KeHE’s evolving business and distribution strategy.

In addition to his operating roles, White has a distinguished record of corporate governance. He currently serves on the boards of Hormel Foods Corporation and W.W. Grainger, Inc., and previously served on the board of Shaw Communications, Inc. His board leadership experience spans public company oversight and governance best practices.

“We are delighted to welcome Steven to KeHE’s Board of Directors,” said Deb Conklin, President & CEO of KeHE. “Steven’s blend of strategic leadership and deep understanding of the consumer and distribution industry will be invaluable as we advance our strategic plan for growth. His perspective will help ensure we remain agile and impactful in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

White earned his B.A. from Indiana University, where he was part of a program supporting first-generation college students. He began his career at the American Convertors division of American Hospital Supply.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is a leading distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. KeHE, a 100% employee-owned company with over 8,000 employees, is a Certified B Corporation and drives its mission of serving to make lives better throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .

