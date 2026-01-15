Rare Cell Isolation Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 - Opportunities in Biotechnology Advancements and Precision Medicine

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Cell Isolation Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rare cell isolation market size was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.85% from 2025 to 2033.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

The rare cell isolation market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in biotechnology and the increasing need for precision medicine. Rare cells, which include circulating tumor cells (CTCs), stem cells, and fetal cells, play crucial roles in early disease detection, treatment monitoring, and personalized therapy.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global



Rare cell isolation market Variables, Trends & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Parent market outlook

Related/ancillary market outlook.

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases

Technological advancement and innovation in cell isolation

Market restraint analysis

Strict regulations and compliances for cell separation

Rare Cell Isolation Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Reagent & Kits

Instrument

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Circulating Tumor Cells

Stem Cells

Fetal Cells

Rare Immune Cells

Circulating Endothelial Cells

Other Rare Cell Types

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Magnetic Bead Separation

Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting

Microfluidics-based techniques

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Companies Featured

Miltenyi Biotec

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-techne

STEMCELL Technologies

CELLENION

RareCyte

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.





