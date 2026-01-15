mRNA Quality Monitoring Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Surge in mRNA-Based Therapeutics & Vaccines, Technology Innovation & Outsourcing Trends

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Quality Monitoring Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mRNA quality monitoring market size was estimated at USD 1.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2025 to 2033.

Growing adoption of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines drives demand for robust quality monitoring to ensure product safety, efficacy, and regulatory compliance. Furthermore, advancements in analytical technologies (LC-MS, electrophoresis, qPCR) and rising outsourcing to CDMOs/CROs further accelerate market growth.







Surge in mRNA-Based Therapeutics & Vaccines



Biopharma firms have greatly expanded their pipelines beyond infectious diseases as a result of the success of COVID-19 vaccines, which has brought mRNA into the public eye. By significantly expanding the scale and complexity of production, Moderna, BioNTech, and CureVac are developing mRNA therapies for protein replacement, rare diseases, and oncology. In order to comply with GMP and regulatory requirements, more batches must go through thorough quality monitoring, which covers integrity, purity, capping efficiency, and residual contaminants.



Globally, large capacity investments support this trend. To increase vaccine production, BioNTech is setting up modular mRNA manufacturing units (BioNTainers) in Rwanda and has constructed a new plasmid DNA manufacturing facility in Marburg, Germany. In a similar way, Moderna established a commercial mRNA plant in Melbourne, Australia, that can generate up to 100 million doses per year. The mRNA quality monitoring industry is driven by the need for sophisticated analytical tools like LC-MS, electrophoresis, and PCR because every facility needs to conduct thorough QC testing at several stages, from raw material verification to the release of the finished product.



Technology Innovation & Outsourcing Trends



Rapid advancements in digital and analytical technologies are revolutionizing the monitoring of mRNA quality. The detailed structural characterization of mRNA is now possible thanks to the increased sensitivity and quicker run times of next-generation LC-MS systems. In addition, capillary electrophoresis based on microfluidics enables high-throughput integrity analysis using small sample volumes. For accurate quantification and sequence verification, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR (dPCR) are also combined. In order to scale mRNA manufacturing from clinical to commercial production, these developments are increasing the automation, standardization, and reproducibility of QC workflows.



In parallel, many small- and mid-sized biotech firms are increasingly outsourcing QC activities to CDMOs, CROs, and specialized analytical labs. Outsourcing allows these companies to avoid high upfront investments in instruments and regulatory compliance infrastructure, while still accessing state-of-the-art technology and expertise. This trend is expanding the addressable market for QC service providers, driving collaborations and strategic partnerships, and fueling growth across both product and service segments of the mRNA quality monitoring industry.

Companies Featured

Revvity, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Waters Corporation

Creative Diagnostics

GenScript

TriLink BioTechnologies (Maravai LifeSciences)

Creative Biolabs

Vazyme International LLC

Global mRNA Quality Monitoring Market Report Segmentation



Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Kits/Assays & Reagents

Instruments & Software

QC Testing Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

LC-MS

Electrophoresis

ELISA

PCR Techniques

Other Technologies

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CDMOs, CROs & Analytical Labs

Academic & Research Institutes/Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

