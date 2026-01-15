Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Smart Digital Group Limited Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Smart Digital Group Limited, (“Smart Digital” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SDM) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 5, 2025 and September 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Smart Digital Group Limited investors have until March 16, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/smart-digital-group-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SDM was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used and/or intended to use offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) SDM's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price; and (4) as a result, SDM securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by either or both of the SEC and NASDAQ.

Plaintiff alleges that on September 26, 2025, the Company's stock price collapsed 86.4% to close at $1.85 per share following an intraday halt by the NASDAQ Stock Market for volatility just minutes after the market opened. Before the next trading day began, the SEC suspended trading in SDM securities from September 29, 2025 through October, 10, 2025, due to "potential manipulation" in the Company's securities "effectuated through recommendations made to investors by unknown persons via social media to purchase the securities of SDM, which appear to be designed to artificially inflate the price and volume of the securities of SDM." On October 11, 2025, NASDAQ suspended trading in SDM securities pending a request for additional information. At the time of this filing, trading in SDM securities remains suspended.

