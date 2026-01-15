After Selling 300,000 Units, PetPivot Expands to Five New Markets in 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After selling over 300,000 units in 2025 in The U.S. market alone, PetPivot today shared its 2026 global growth strategy—centered on the international rollout of the new AutoScooper, expansion into 5 new markets, and a deepened commitment to safety, simplicity, and reliability in automated pet care.

The announcement reflects a strategic shift from U.S.-focused validation to global accessibility. In 2026, PetPivot will launch in Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Australia, supported by an expanded logistics network spanning 10 warehouses to ensure faster delivery and responsive service.

“Many smart litter boxes ask you to download an app, create an account, and troubleshoot connectivity just to clean a litter box,” said Kevin Lee, Brand Director of PetPivot. “We believe caring for your cat shouldn’t feel like managing another smart device. AutoScooper 11 works right out of the box—no setup, no updates, no notifications.”

2025: Validation Through Real-World Use

PetPivot’s 2025 performance established a foundation of trust:

300,000+ units sold in the U.S.

Tiktok and Amazon Best Seller for 12 consecutive months

Strong adoption among multi-cat households, seniors, disabled pet owners, and urban dwellers





PetPivot: Amazon Best Seller

User feedback was consistent and revealing. Owners praised the product for being “no app—really easy to use,” having an “open design that genuinely makes it easier for cats,” and offering relief from “paying a premium just for an extra app.”

These insights weren’t treated as anecdotes—they became engineering directives.

Users Are Not Guinea Pigs

A core principle at PetPivot is this: products should ship fully refined, not as beta experiments. To that end, the AutoScooper goes through 12 months of environmental simulation testing before launch—subjected to extreme temperatures, humidity cycles, power fluctuations, and multi-cat stress scenarios.

The result is a unit designed for a 5 year+ service life, built using monocoque (single-body) manufacturing to reduce mechanical failure points and enhance long-term durability. Every feature exists because real users asked for it—or because safety demanded it.

“We don’t believe in shipping unfinished ideas,” said Lee. “If it’s in your home, it’s ready.”

Built In-House: Full Control from Design to Production

PetPivot is not a white-label brand—it performs its own R&D, designs and manufactures its products in its own factory. This direct control over production allows the brand to ensure consistent quality, implement safety standards rigorously, and respond quickly to user feedback.

In-house R&D and Manufacturing

Every AutoScooper unit is developed as a complete product system, reflecting PetPivot’s commitment to reliability and long-term performance—without relying on third-party rebranding or off-the-shelf solutions.

2026 Outlook: Global Access, Local Relevance

In 2026, PetPivot’s focus shifts from proving the product to expanding access—without compromising support.

The company will:

Launch in 5 new international markets, covering Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Expand its fulfillment footprint to 10 warehouses, reducing delivery times and improving service responsiveness

Open a wholesale portal for independent pet stores, veterinary clinics, and rescue organizations, offering local partners with full training and backing





10 warehouses across Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania

Importantly, omnichannel customer service ensures consistent support regardless of purchase path. Whether bought via PetPivot’s official website, Amazon, TikTok Shop, or a neighborhood retailer, every owner receives the same level of care.

“In the future of pet care, accessibility isn’t just about price—it’s about trust, support, and understanding,” said Lee. “We’re building systems that work for everyone, everywhere.”

Deepening Social Impact: Supporting Cat Rescue Centers

Beyond product innovation, PetPivot embeds social responsibility into its business model. Since 2024, the brand has maintained an ongoing support to KITTEN COVE INC, an independent kitten/cat rescue center in Brookston IN, dedicated to rehabilitating orphaned and at-risk kittens.

A Rescued Cat on PetPivot AutoScooper 11 by Kitten Cove Inc

To date, PetPivot’s contributions—through direct donations and awareness campaigns -- have dramatically reduced daily litter maintenance for staff and volunteers at KITTEN COVE INC—freeing up time for medical care, feeding, and socialization. This kind action has supported the care and rehoming of hundreds of vulnerable kittens.

“Every cat deserves dignity—from the kitten in our rescue to the senior cat in a high-rise apartment,” said Lee. “Our mission isn’t just to sell a product. It’s to elevate the everyday experience of cat care.”

Starting in 2026, PetPivot will establish the PetPivot Cat Rescue Fund, which will support both international and local cat rescue centers. For every AutoScooper sold through a referral—when an existing user refers a new customer who completes a purchase—PetPivot will contribute $ 2 USD to the fund. This “refer-and-give” model ensures that each qualifying purchase helps care for more cats in need, transforming everyday acts of trust between friends into tangible support for vulnerable animals. The initiative reflects PetPivot’s belief that business growth and animal welfare can advance hand in hand.

A Calmer Vision for Automation

As the pet tech industry leans into AI, voice control, and data collection, PetPivot stands apart—not by doing more, but by doing less, better. There are no subscription fees, no mandatory apps, and no firmware updates. Just a quiet, reliable machine that works from day one.

“Our focus is to build products that respect pets, support owners, and quietly fit into everyday life,” said Lee.

This approach—rooted in observation, not speculation—has earned loyalty not through hype, but through consistency. In a world of smart-device fatigue, PetPivot offers something increasingly rare: automation that disappears.

Looking Ahead

As PetPivot expands globally in 2026, the brand invites cat owners to join its waitlist for early access to new products, educational resources, and localized support. Independent retailers and animal welfare organizations can apply for wholesale access through the brand’s official website.

As the brand scales, its promise remains unchanged: to be your reliable pet sitter—bringing calm, cleanliness, and trust into every home.

About PetPivot

PetPivot is a pet tech brand founded in 2023 with the mission to be “Your Reliable Pet Sitter.” The brand designs automatic, quiet, and thoughtful solutions that make pet care effortless and harmonious. Its AutoScooper line—trusted by hundreds of thousands of cat owners worldwide—delivers safe, app-free automation rooted in real-world feedback and rigorous testing. Learn more at www.petpivot.com.

Media Contact

Company: PetPivot Inc

Email: info@petpivot.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06b3f6e0-616a-4efa-95b7-2ee3b838b731

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a301cbc4-5fdb-4ead-9c48-32ed117a271f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7020d7ec-2c2a-4796-a3ff-93cd65e9264c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26ff59aa-66d8-483b-b787-0d0c7a8faa7e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce8d8d21-466b-4b2c-bdfc-5cc4c4176dde