Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle Fleet Management Platforms Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industry leaders, supply chain innovators, and executive decision-makers now have access to a pivotal new resource that uncovers critical insights shaping the future of automated intralogistics: the Automated Guided Vehicle Fleet Management Platforms Market – Global Strategic Business Report. Published in January 2026, this comprehensive 241-page analysis arms professionals with data-driven foresight into a market projected to surge from US $1.3 billion in 2024 to US $3.2 billion by 2030, at a robust 16.6 % CAGR.







As demand for automation intensifies across manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics, this report is essential for executives and strategists who need to stay ahead of competitive shifts and evolving operational demands. It distills sophisticated market dynamics into actionable intelligence, enabling informed strategic planning backed by rigorous analysis.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Forklift Vehicles segment, which is expected to reach US$944.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19%. The Assembly Line Vehicles segment is also set to grow at 14.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $334.4 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.6% CAGR to reach $490.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Fleet Management Platforms Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Fleet Management Platforms Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Fleet Management Platforms Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Asteres Inc., Bell and Howell, BestKiosk, Capsa Healthcare, Diebold Nixdorf and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Automated Guided Vehicle Fleet Management Platforms market report include:

AGILOX Services GmbH

ASTI Mobile Robotics

Bastian Solutions

BlueBotics SA

Dematic

E&K Automation GmbH

Fetch Robotics

Geek+

Grenzebach Group

Hit Robot Group

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

JBT Corporation

Jungheinrich AG

KINEXON GmbH

KUKA AG

Linde Material Handling

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Navitec Systems Oy

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

