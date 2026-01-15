Toronto Star offers free virtual events to help new year’s resolutions stick

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Star’s journalists are hosting free virtual events this month to help readers stick to their 2026 promises and learn from leading experts.

If you decided to get on top of your personal finances, pay off debt, save or invest smarter, join the Star’s personal finance reporter Lora Grady today on Thursday, January 15, 2026 for a conversation with David Chilton, best-selling author of “The Wealthy Barber” and former Dragon on CBC’s “Dragon's Den.”

If you’re looking to take control of your children’s screen time, join the Star’s editor-in-chief Nicole MacIntyre on Thursday, January 22, 2026 for a discussion with leading voices in tech, media and youth wellness including Ava Smithing, host and producer of the podcast series, Left to Their Own Devices, and Dr. Michele Locke, psychologist and co-founder of the Toronto chapter of Unplugged Canada. Left to Their Own Devices investigates the impact of technology on childhood and adolescence and is available to listen to on the Star.

The events are free to attend, only require registration and can be joined on any personal device:

Thursday January 15 : Register for the Star’s Personal Finance live discussion Personal Finance: Live Discussion

: Register for the Star’s Personal Finance live discussion Personal Finance: Live Discussion Thursday January 22: Register for the Star’s Left to their own devices live discussion on Left To Their Own Devices

Last week, the Star’s Moira Welsh hosted ‘How to live to 100 (or die trying)’ with guests Dr. Samir Sinha, Geriatrician and Clinical Scientist, Sinai Health, and Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of Can Age. The recording is free and available to watch on the Star.

Nicole MacIntyre, Editor-in-Chief, Toronto Star: “We’re excited to offer more live events in 2026 where people can hear directly from our reporters on the most pressing issues we cover. To kick off the year, we’re hoping to help people stick to their goals, whether it’s taking care of their finances or trying to reduce their screen time. We’re grateful to our guests for joining us for these conversations.”

Media contacts:

Melanie Karalis, Toronto Star

mkaralis@torstar.ca

+ 1 548 588 1279

About the Toronto Star:

The Toronto Star is Canada’s leading media outlet for investigative reporting and award-winning journalism. Founded in 1892 and proudly Canadian owned and operated, the Toronto Star is committed to investigating and advocating for social and economic justice. The Toronto Star publishes a daily newspaper and delivers multimedia content on thestar.com and mobile applications. The Toronto Star has been making a difference in the lives of children for more than 100 years through the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.

