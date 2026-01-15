Global Iron Ore Mining Industry Report 2025-2035: Detailed Information on Reserves by Country, Production, Competitive Landscape, Major Operating Mines, Major Exploration, and Development Projects

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Iron Ore Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global iron ore production is expected to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% over the forecast period to reach 3, 206.2Mt in 2035.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global iron ore mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, production by country, reserves by country, and world iron ore prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's iron ore industry such as demand from end-use sectors including steel, construction, and automotive industries. It further profiles major iron ore producers, and information on the major active, planned, and exploration projects.



Global iron ore output is projected to increase by 1.9% in 2025 to reach 2.61 billion tonnes (Mt), up from 2,564.4Mt in 2024. The modest growth reflects the expected softening of production in China driven by weakening domestic steel demand and a prolonged slowdown in construction and infrastructure activity. However, this shortfall will be largely offset by a rise in production from India, Australia, Brazil, and Liberia, among others.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the global iron ore mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global iron ore mining industry.

It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Crude Ore Reserves

Iron Ore Production

Iron Ore Prices

Major Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Demand and Trade

Appendix

Competitive Landscape

Vale

Rio Tinto

BHP

Fortescue Metals Ltd

Anglo American

NMDC Limited

ArcelorMittal

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN)

Mitsui & co

Mineral Resource Ltd

