Semiconductor Materials Market Sizing, Trends, Dynamics, Vendors 2026-2030

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Materials Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor materials market is on a rapid growth trajectory with a projected increase of USD 25.48 billion from 2025 to 2030, representing a CAGR of 5.5%. Comprehensive analysis reveals the size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, enriched by vendor analysis covering approximately 25 industry leaders. The report's up-to-date evaluation of market dynamics, emerging trends, and fundamental growth drivers depicts an evolving landscape influenced by the integration of advanced electronics across varied sectors, advancements in semiconductor fabrication, and the broadening role of high-performance computing and data-centric infrastructures.

A significant catalyst for market growth is the rising adoption of compound semiconductors and alternative substrates that surpass traditional silicon options. The emergence of advanced packaging materials tailored for heterogeneous integration, coupled with the growing demand for medical wearables and health monitoring devices, contributes significantly to market expansion.

This insightful study combines both primary and secondary data, informed by key industry figures, delivering well-rounded market size statistics, segmented regional analyses, and vendor landscapes. The research includes historical data alongside future projections to provide clarity surrounding current and future market conditions.

Market Segmentation:

By Product: Fab materials, Packaging materials

Fab materials, Packaging materials By Application: Consumer electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Telecommunications, Others

Consumer electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Telecommunications, Others By Material: Silicon wafers, Photoresists and photomasks, Chemical gases, Others

Silicon wafers, Photoresists and photomasks, Chemical gases, Others By Region: APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, Rest of World (RoW)

Coverage Highlights:

Global semiconductor materials market sizing

Forecasting future market trends and dynamics

Industry analysis of key sector influencers and vendors

Vendor analysis aims at enhancing client market positions with detailed evaluations of major entities such as Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Henkel AG, Honeywell International Inc., and others. The report also identifies future trends and challenges that will steer market growth, providing strategic insights for companies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

This in-depth report synthesizes information from diverse sources, focusing on essential metrics like profit margins, pricing models, competitive frameworks, and promotional strategies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Entegris Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Indium Corp.

JSR Corp.

KYOCERA Corp.

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Linde PLC

Merck KGaA

Nippon Steel Corp.

Resonac Holdings Corp.

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7bzms

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.