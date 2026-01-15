Mexico Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Movistar, Sky, Star TV, Virgin, AT&T, Telcel, Axte, and Dish Among Many Others

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Mexico today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Mexico will grow from $25.7 billion in 2024 to $27.4 billion in 2029 at a 1.3% CAGR, driven by revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments. In local currency terms, revenue will increase from MXN443.3 billion in 2024 to MXN594.2 billion at a 4.8% CAGR. Mobile data service revenue will increase from $11.5 billion in 2024 to $13.2 billion in 2029, at a 2.7% CAGR supported by smartphone adoption, higher data usage and growth of data-only devices including M2M/IoT subscriptions.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Mexico.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Fixed broadband service revenue will expand from $6.7 billion in 2024 to $8.1 billion in 2029 at a 3.7% CAGR, driven by demand of high-speed broadband and growth in total subscriptions.

Report Scope

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Mexico will grow at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 2.7%, supported by smartphone adoption, higher data usage and growth of data-only devices including M2M/IoT subscriptions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



7. Pay-TV Services Market



7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Telcel

Movistar

AT&T Mexico

Bait

Izzi Movil

Virgin Mobile Mexico

Freedom

Oui

Weex

Mega Movil

CFE TEIT

Telmex

Megacable

Grupo Televisa

Totalplay

Axte

Sky Mexico

Dish Mexico

Star TV

