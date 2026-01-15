Food Lion Announces Continued Growth with New Stores Across the Carolinas

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is proud to announce continued growth across the Carolinas with the opening of several new store locations in early 2026. These openings reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to serving more towns and cities with fresh, affordable groceries and a convenient omnichannel shopping experience, no matter where, when or how customers choose to shop.

Each new store is designed to make shopping easy and enjoyable, featuring an easy-to-shop layout, expanded assortment, pick-up and home delivery through the Food Lion To Go website or app, as well as a modern décor, all of which is inspired by customer feedback. From fresh produce and quality meats to ready-to-eat meals and everyday essentials, the new stores are built to help families nourish their households with confidence and value.

“This growth is part of Food Lion’s commitment to nourish our neighbors and set them up for success in life by being a trusted neighborhood grocer in existing and new towns and cities across our footprint,” said Greg Finchum, President, Food Lion. “Each new store strengthens our ability to deliver an easy, fresh and affordable omnichannel grocery shopping experience while supporting the communities where our neighbors live, work and raise their families.”

Food Lion is preparing to open four new stores in the first quarter of 2026 in the following communities:

Pontiac, S.C. – Jan. 21

Statesville, N.C. – Jan. 28

Greensboro, N.C. – February 2026

Simpsonville, S.C. – March 2026

With the first opening in Pontiac, S.C., Food Lion continues to build momentum for future growth in 2026 and beyond, reinforcing its role as a reliable grocery destination for customers across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

What Customers Will Experience:

Ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat meal solutions; fresh produce; quality meats; and a variety of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items.

A walk-in garden cooler to ensure peak freshness, in-store prepared fresh-cut fruit, freshly made sushi and a self-service wing and hot favorites bar.

Convenient Food Lion To Go Pickup and/or Home Delivery, giving customers the flexibility to order online through the website or app with the same great prices and fresh products available in-store.

Self-checkout lanes alongside traditional cashier-assisted checkout for a faster and more flexible shopping experience.

Nature’s Promise®, Food Lion’s affordable brand offering organic options and wholesome products made without artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

Energy-efficient upgrades including LED lighting, refrigerated cases with doors and CO₂ refrigeration systems designed to reduce Food Lion’s environmental footprint.

Through Food Lion’s Local Goodness program, a variety of regional items sourced from South Carolina and North Carolina growers and manufacturers, celebrating products that reflect the heart of the local community.





In keeping with Food Lion’s longstanding commitment to affordable pricing and caring for its neighbors, each new store will support hunger-relief efforts and partner with area food banks and community organizations to ensure food insecure families have access to nutritious food. The retailer’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to doubling its efforts by donating a total of 3 billion meals by 2032.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

