Singapore Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Singtel, M1, Starhub, SIMBA Telecom, and Circles.Life

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Singapore today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 0.6% across the forecast period, supported by huge demand for high-speed connectivity and continued rise in fiber-broadband connections among residential and business customers.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Singapore.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Singapore will decline at a CAGR of 0.8% over 2024-2029, with steady decline in revenue contributions from fixed voice, pay-TV, and mobile voice & messaging segments outweighing revenue growth in mobile broadband fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.5%, driven by continued rise in mobile internet and smartphone subscriber base as well as a projected growth in adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



7. Pay-TV Services Market



7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Singtel

M1

Starhub

SIMBA Telecom

Circles.Life

