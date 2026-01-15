Landmarks Illinois hosts annual fundraiser, 2026 Preservation Forward, March 12 at The Old Post Office

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois, the state’s leading voice for historic preservation, will host its annual fundraiser, Preservation Forward , at The Old Post Office in Chicago on March 12, 2026. The energizing event is Landmarks Illinois’ largest celebration of the year, raising critical funding for the organization’s free advocacy services and grant programs that annually help hundreds of people across the state save places special to them and their communities.

The event also honors leaders across the state who align with our transformational vision to create a more diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible preservation movement. This year’s honorees exemplify the resourcefulness required to advance community-led preservation projects through innovative funding strategies.

Our 2026 Landmarks Illinois Influencers are:

BMO Bank N.A., represented by Darrel Hackett, CEO, BMO U.S. The Chicago-based bank is a pivotal, purpose-driven funder for adaptive reuse projects that respond to community needs. BMO Bank provided crucial funding for the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation on Chicago’s West Side, which reopened in a previously closed and vacant Chicago public school in June 2025.

Sunny Fischer, Board Chair, National Public Housing Museum. A philanthropic leader for 30 years, Fischer integrates social justice with community preservation. She led a broad coalition to open the National Public Housing Museum, transforming a historic former West Side housing site into a first-of-its-kind cultural institution.

Route History Museum, represented by Co-CEOs and Co-Founders Dr. Stacy Grundy and Dr. Gina Lathan. Located in Springfield, Illinois, Route History explores the full legacy of Route 66, which celebrates its centennial in 2026. Grundy and Lathan leverage their expertise in public health to connect preservation with community well-being. Using virtual reality and innovative funding sources, they are expanding access to the diverse stories of the Mother Road.

“At a time when federal funding cuts have made preservation more challenging than ever, our 2026 Influencers prove that resourcefulness and innovative funding strategies can transform not only historic buildings, but entire communities,” said Bonnie McDonald, President and CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “Their work can serve as a model for navigating resource scarcity, showing how preservation is an essential tool for community health, equity and economic stability. By reinvesting in the stories and places from our past, these leaders are empowering people across the state to build a more inclusive and just future.”

Event details & registration

Tickets and sponsorships are now on sale for 2026 Preservation Forward. The event runs from 5:30-11 p.m. and features a cocktail reception, a main program honoring the 2026 Landmarks Illinois Influencers, a dinner with interactive food stations and an after-party. The event also includes an engaging paddle raise where guests can show their support for Landmarks Illinois. Raffle tickets for exciting prizes and unique experiences will be available soon, and winners will be announced at the event.

Every year, Preservation Forward attracts nearly 800 professionals from real estate, design, construction and community organizing. Guests have access to multiple restored spaces within The Old Post Office, the nation’s largest adaptive reuse project, made possible in part by Landmarks Illinois’ sustained advocacy .

Visit the Landmarks Illinois’ website at Landmarks.org/events/preservation-forward to purchase tickets, sponsorships and underwriting opportunities for 2026 Preservation Forward.

About Landmarks Illinois

Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization founded in 1971. Our mission is to accelerate the preservation and reuse of significant places statewide to foster healthy, livable and thriving communities. Through advocacy, funding, technical expertise and public engagement, we position preservation as an accessible, equitable and effective tool to support strategic, community-driven revitalization. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org .

Attachment