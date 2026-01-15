Myanmar Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 3.8% During 2026-2029, Driven by Investments in Industrial, Transport, Renewable Energy, and Rebuilding Efforts

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmar Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Myanmar to have contracted by 1.4% in real terms in 2025, owing to increased construction material prices, labor shortage, supply chain disruptions, impact of the March 2025 earthquake, and the ongoing political instability caused by the 2021 military coup.

Production across all sectors have been disrupted by factory closures, supply chain constraints and damage to infrastructure. Additionally, the US import tariffs along with the Western sanctions are also weighing upon the construction material prices in the country, affecting the major project timelines. Furthermore, Myanmar's foreign direct investment (FDI) has been falling since the military took power, according to the Department of Investment and Company Administration (DICA). The value of FDI fell from MMK1.8 trillion ($690 million) in the FY2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025) to MMK642.2 billion ($248 million) in the first seven months of FY2025-26.



The construction industry in Myanmar is expected to rebound at an average annual rate of 3.8%, from 2026 to 2029.The industry's growth over the forecast period will be driven by investments in industrial, transport, and renewable energy sectors, coupled with the rebuilding of residential and non-residential properties affected by the earthquake occurred in March 2025.

Growth will also be supported by the National Electrification Master Plan (to 2030), under which, the country aims to increase the country's electricity production capacity from approximately 6,000MW in 2024 to 12,000MW by 2030, mostly through hydropower and natural gas. The government is also providing tax exemptions to encourage solar investments in the country. Myanmar is aiming to generate 11% (approximately 2,000MW) of country's electricity from non-hydro renewable sources, and 17% (3,070MW) with sufficient international support, by 2030. The government of Myanmar is also drafting a new 20-year energy development plan (2026-2045) to further expand clean energy.

