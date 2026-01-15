UAB “AWG investment 1” Bondholders have unanimously granted their consent to AUGA group, RAB to sell 100% of the shares of RUAB “Baltic Champs”

On the initiative of UAB “AWG investment 1” (hereinafter – the „Issuer“), a company controlled by AUGA group, RAB, legal entity code 126264360 (hereinafter – the „Company“), and by the decision of the bondholders’ trustee UAB “AUDIFINA”, legal entity code 125921757 (hereinafter – the „Trustee“), a meeting of the holders of the Issuer’s bonds (issue ISIN code LT0000409104) (hereinafter – the „Bonds“) was held on 15 January 2026 (hereinafter – the „Meeting“).

The Bondholders participating in the Meeting have unanimously resolved to grant their consent for the sale of the shares of RUAB “Baltic Champs” (hereinafter – Baltic Champs), owned by the Company and pledged in their favour, as well as to extend the Bond redemption deadline until 1 September 2026.

As previously stated in the Company’s court‑approved restructuring plan, the majority of the proceeds received from the sale of the Baltic Champs shares is designated for the redemption of the Bonds. In view of this, the Company continues to perform all actions necessary for the sale of the Baltic Champs shares and is making every effort to ensure that the sale of the Baltic Champs shares and the related Bond redemption processes are completed expeditiously, in compliance with applicable legal requirements and the provisions of the restructuring plan and the preliminary share purchase agreement.

Additional information concerning the resolutions adopted at the Meeting has been made available on the Trustee’s website.

